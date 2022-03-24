MPs Discuss the Use of Air Purifiers in UK Schools After Successful MedicAir Trial in Derbyshire

LONDON, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent MedicAir installation at a local school has helped illustrate how air purification technology reduces disease transmission, decreases staff and pupil absences, and improves learning outcomes and attainment.

Forward-thinking schools have been leading the way with the protection of staff and pupils throughout their facilities. Local governments and schools themselves have purchased air purification technology in the wake of the COVID pandemic in order to protect pupils and staff within the classroom.

At the front line of protecting schools is British air purification company MedicAir. Their combination of medical-grade filtration and virus-killing UVC provides the best protection on the market.

One school benefitting from this technology is Inkersall Primary School, part of the Spencer Academies Trust. The Principal, Sarah Allison, has been impressed with the difference the units have made. "I can't thank MedicAir enough for them. With MedicAir in our school, it has been great, especially in our year 5 classroom, where cases numbers were high. We have had no cases since MedicAir was installed, and there has been a general reduction in sickness and absence too."

Local MP Toby Perkins is also pleased with the differences these technologies make. "We welcome that we have this technology at Inkersall, and I would like to see this technology rolled out throughout my constituency. The government does not have a strategic plan behind the rollout of this technology, and there are simply too few units in classrooms in the UK, especially when compared to our European neighbours who have been prolific in supplying this technology to schools."

Dr.Connor Bryant, co-founder of MedicAir, agrees to say, "MedicAir provides simple, out-of-the-box protection for anyone within the room. Its use in classrooms is entirely justifiable, especially with an end to mandatory testing and isolation. We are proud to protect thousands of hospitals, schools, offices, and medical facilities throughout the UK and overseas."

To learn more about air purification, head over to www.medicair.co.uk or contact hello@medicair.co.uk

