OQmented Opens US Office in Silicon Valley

ITZEHOE, Germany and PALO ALTO, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OQmented recently has expanded to the United States and opened an office in Palo Alto, CA. The hardware company, headquartered in Northern Germany, thereby responds to the large interest of its US-based customers, ensuring local support and seamless service. This new location will provide technical support to key customers with field application engineers on site; it also functions as sales office to lead OQmented’s sales efforts in North America.



“We now have an office in close vicinity to most of our key customers and partners and to investors based in Silicon Valley,” said Ulrich Hofmann, CEO/CTO and co-founder of OQmented. “This underlines our commitment to deliver quick support to our customers. Furthermore, it facilitates our business development efforts in the Augmented Reality space. North America is home to many of the most innovative AR companies and we are looking forward to intensify our partnerships there for the realization of top-notch Augmented Reality solutions.”

OQmented provides fully integrated, complete LBS-based (laser beam scanning) projection display systems, a key enabler for the hardware needed to interact with the Metaverse. The opening of an office in Silicon Valley is accompanied by the creation of a US subsidiary, OQmented Inc. It supports the company’s dedication to enable light-weight and stylish all-day wearable AR glasses together with its industry partners.

OQmented is a deep tech company developing and selling ultra-compact LBS projectors for Augmented Reality devices and best-in-class 3D sensing solutions for mobile and stationary applications. The unique Lissajous scan pattern in combination with the vacuum encapsulation technology and proprietary electronics and software enable new product categories in consumer and various other industries. Further information can be found at www.oqmented.com

