FXCM named Best Zero Commission Broker at ADVFN Awards 2022 for second year running

BERLIN, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, announced today that it has been named the Best Zero Commission* Broker in the ADVFN International Finance Awards 2022.



FXCM was awarded the nomination by a panel of judges from ADVFN, a leading global stocks and shares information website. Having launched zero-commission CFD shares trading two years ago, the award is testament to the continued success and appeal of FXCM’s offering in bringing the most sought-after trading opportunities.

FXCM has continually expanded its services throughout 2021, underlining its commitment to a “Client First, Trader Driven” approach. In addition to expanding its CFD offering with the doubling of its French, German and UK share offerings, the firm also launched Australian single share CFD trading with zero data fees and commissions to level up the service provided to clients.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM said: “Today’s traders have come to expect more cost-efficient and affordable investment opportunities and we’re proud to say that we can deliver. Winning Best Zero Commission Broker by ADVFN for the second year running is both an acknowledgement of our team’s continued hard work and a reflection of the success of recent updates to our offering. We will continue with our efforts to consistently provide our clients with the best opportunities, enabling them to capitalise on market volatility.”

This award win follows up on the numerous awards won by FXCM in the past year, including the Best Forex Trading Platform award at the 2021 Shares Awards, Most Transparent Forex Broker in Europe, Best Forex Trading Platform in Europe and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform / App provider globally at the Global Forex Awards and Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards.

