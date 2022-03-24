Aurora Mobile Launches JG Intelligent Operation Solution to Unlock Growth Potential of Existing Users

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has launched the JG Intelligent Operation Solution (the “Solution”), a suite of intelligent operational tools. By leveraging Aurora Mobile’s leading intelligent data insights, the new Solution will help businesses increase the customer lifetime value of existing users by optimizing and addressing the key pain points in data-driven marketing operations.



Over the years, the costs for new customer acquisition are skyrocketing as competition intensifies in many industry sectors. At the same time, businesses have found that the 80-20 rule also applies to their revenue as 20% of existing customers contribute around 80% of total revenue, leaving around 80% of their existing users untapped. Many businesses have realized the importance of unlocking the customer lifetime value of existing users through targeted marketing and have prioritized this in their business strategies. “Refined operations” has become one of the most important directions for marketing intelligence.

Before upgrading to refined marketing operations, businesses need to address a number of challenges including data integration between different platforms, user identification, automated operations and the Return on Investment of marketing campaigns.

Five pain points of refined marketing operations for businesses

Compared with tried-and-tested traditional approaches, refined operations tailor marketing strategies that target users with different lifecycles and characteristics. This significantly increases the requirements for data processing and user label management capabilities for a business. Before businesses can refine their operations, they often have to address the following five challenges:

1. Incomplete user label management system



Many businesses do not have a comprehensive user label management system, and issues such as missing and disorganized labels can make it difficult to distinguish the lifecycle of each customer.

2. Market fragmentation on multiple operation platforms



Many businesses market their products and services across multiple platforms including apps, official WeChat accounts, WeChat mini-programs, official websites and offline stores. Without integrated marketing and operational tools, this often leads to fragmented operations and makes it difficult to establish consistency across the board.

3. Overcoming obstacles to reactivate inactive users



Since it costs money to acquire customers, low activity rates greatly drive up the cost of acquiring each active customer, with the exception of high-value customers already directly contributing to revenues. Therefore, weak links in the business operations, marketing and other areas should be identified to avoid wasting user resources and effectively manage the issue of activating the potential of inactive users.

4. Lack of business data integration



Important information such as user identity, access channels, user labels and user behaviors may be isolated and stored on different platforms. When information is fragmented, the business faces an uphill battle of integrating data into useful insights as the business scales.

5. Pressures of regulatory compliance and privacy protection



To comply with the stringent regulatory environment these days, it is increasingly difficult for various firms to operate third-party marketing applications while ensuring data security and privacy protection of their users. In order to have greater oversight of their operations, businesses are pressured into developing their own marketing tools, which leads to higher digital marketing costs and the burden of ongoing upgrades and maintenance.





JG Intelligent Operation Solution enhances marketing and operational efficiency for businesses

To effectively improve the marketing intelligence and operational efficiency of a commercial business, Aurora Mobile launched the JG Intelligent Operation Solution, a suite of comprehensive solutions which includes:

1. Marketing intelligence and multi-dimensional user labels

By leveraging in-app user behavior data and Aurora Mobile’s strength in network coverage, JG Intelligent Operation Solution can automatically generate dynamic and static labels for every user in real time. The labels are applied in marketing models to present the full spectrum of user behaviors and characteristics.

As information gets processed through extensive modeling, training, testing and optimization techniques, more than 300 basic tags were collectively used in a dynamic user management system. Businesses can effectively apply these tailored insights to accurately identify user lifecycles, and generate over 3,000 marketing intelligence components that are sub-systems covering vast demographic attributes, hobbies, application behaviors and show other related network insights.

2. A closed-loop marketing system with nine major messaging channels

This is the best user engagement strategy for businesses to achieve full user coverage. The Solution now covers nine major messaging channels including popular apps, official WeChat accounts, and WeChat mini-programs. By integrating existing user information, the Solution establishes a comprehensive closed-loop marketing system to engage users, and eliminates any unique identification issues arising from multiple devices and multiple accounts.

3. Precise user grouping and crowd behavior analysis

The Solution features user lifecycle identification, accurate grouping and crowd behavior analysis. These functions help businesses quickly differentiate between target user groups and achieve on-demand and personalized operations by allowing user grouping and ID-level on-demand user profiling on a large number of existing users.

4. One ID services for user identity integration

Aurora Mobile’s One ID services connects data from multiple platforms and integrates the information to provide businesses with unified user identification systems, user data asset platforms to coordinate and update data in real time, and infrastructure support for marketing intelligence and other related operations.

5. Safe, compliant and efficient data processing solutions

Aurora Mobile processes massive loads of information every day, accumulating rich experience in the technical fields of network monitoring, data analytics and application. The Company has also successfully helped businesses maximize the application of their databases while ensuring regulatory compliance and data security on all digital assets.

For more information on JG Intelligent Operation Solution, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.jiguang.cn.

