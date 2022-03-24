Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

English Norwegian

The following primary insider has on 24 March 2022 been allocated shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) in connection with the company’s long-term incentive programme.

Ulrica Fearn – 795 Equinor shares

The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant’s base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual’s position.

On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares corresponding to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Details on the transaction are set forth in the attached notification. The trade has been made through DNB Markets.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





