2022-28 Botox Market Sized USD 5199.8 million in 2022 estimated USD 9111.6 million by 2028 With CAGR of 9.8%

Pune, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Botox Market 2022-2028:

Botox is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and related species. It prevents the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine from axon endings at the neuromuscular junction and thus causes flaccid paralysis. Infection with the bacterium causes the disease botulism. The toxin is also used commercially in medicine, cosmetics.



Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Botox Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Botox market size is estimated to be worth US$ 5199.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 9111.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.8% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 50U accounting for % of the Botox global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Medical segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

By Company

Allergan

Ipsen

Medytox

LIBP

Merz Pharmaceuticals

US World Meds

Hugel

Daewoong

Global botox main manufactuers include Allergan, Ipsen, Medytox, LIBP, Merz Pharmaceuticals, etc., totally holding a share for 87% of the market. North America is the largest market of botox, with a share about 63%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into 50U, 100U and others. In terms of applications, it is widely used in medical and cosmetic. The most commom application is cosmetic, with a share over 50%.

Global Botox Scope and Segment

Botox market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Botox market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

50U

100U

Others

Segment by Application

Medical

Cosmetic

Botox industry surveys cover the following topics:

-This survey gives readers an in-depth look at the value chain and helps them better understand direct competition in the global Botox market. The Botox Industry Profile covers each industry player's marketing and advertising skills, product diversity, pricing strategies, and distribution overview.

-Geographic Botox market analysis can help you better understand the industry by providing detailed quotes, analysing product demand, and calculating the overall market size.

–Market research provides a thorough and dependable assessment of micro and macroeconomic aspects, as well as an interpretation of market assessments that are expected to influence the Botox industry's progress.

What is the scope of the report?

This market study analyses the global and regional markets, as well as the general growth prospects of the industry. It also includes information on the general competitive landscape of the global industry. The study also contains a dashboard overview of effective marketing methods used by important organizations, market contribution, and recent developments in both historical and present situations.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The study provides a thorough analysis of the industry, including data on various elements such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders make educated decisions before investing.

Detailed TOC of Global Botox Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Botox Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Botox Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 50U

1.2.3 100U

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Botox Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Cosmetic

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Botox Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Botox Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Botox Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Botox Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Botox Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Botox by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Botox Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Botox Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Botox Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Botox Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Botox Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Botox Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Botox in 2021

3.2 Global Botox Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Botox Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Botox Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Botox Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Botox Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Botox Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Botox Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

