Global Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Services Market Report 2022 Featuring WebFX, The SEO Works, Moz, Wordstream, SEOimage.com, Searchmetrics, SEMrush (US), Boostability, Adlift, & Straight North

This report describes and evaluates the global search engine optimization services market. It covers three five-year periods: 2015-2020, termed the historic period, and the forecast periods of 2020-2025 and 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region as well as for the major economies within each region.



The global search engine optimization services market reached a value of nearly $46,656.2 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $46,656.2 million in 2020 to $103,236.2 million in 2025 at a rate of 17.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2025 and reach $217,846.0 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the search engine optimization services market resulted from growth in digital media consumption, rise in penetration of smartphones and internet services, digital empowerment of older generations, and favorable government initiatives. The market was restrained by user protection law, low education levels in emerging economies, and introduction of digital tax.



Going forward the increase in digital advertising revenues, emergence of affordable internet in developing countries, growing digital native population, and increase in social media usage. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include continuous unique content requirement by SEO providers, and rising in-house team and online SEO tools.



The search engine optimization services market is segmented by type of entity of entity into agencies and freelancers. The agencies market was the largest segment of the search engine optimization services market segmented by type of entity of entity, accounting for 81.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the freelancers' segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the search engine optimization services market segmented by type of entity of entity, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2020-2025.

The search engine optimization services market is also segmented by size of client firm into small and medium enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises (SMES) market was the largest segment of the search engine optimization services market segmented by size of client firm, accounting for 71.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the small and medium enterprises (SMES) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the search engine optimization services market segmented by size of client firm, at a CAGR of 17.23% during 2020-2025.



The search engine optimization services market is also segmented by end-use industry into professional services, real estate, recreation, hospitality, Ecommerce, IT services, and others. The professional services market was the largest segment of the search engine optimization services market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 42.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the Ecommerce segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the search engine optimization services market segmented by end-use industry, at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2020-2025.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global search engine optimization services market, accounting for 32.9% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the search engine optimization services market will be Africa, and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 23.4% and 20.4% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East, and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 19.4% and 17.3% respectively.

Search Engine Optimization Services Market Customer Information

Existing Customers Use SEO Promotion And Contextual Advertising Services

Social Media Provides A High Level Of Engagement With The Ads

Tools Consumers Use To Find Information About Nearby Businesses

Brand Reputation And Costs Are The Major Factors Considered While Choosing SEO Services Providers

Single Webpage Ranking Is The Major Challenge Faced By SEO Professionals

Business Owners Expect SEO Services To Increase Customers and Traffic To The Site

Small Businesses Use Pay Per Click Advertising

American Small Businesses Are Investing More On SEO Services

13. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market Size And Growth



14. Search Engine Optimization Services Market, Regional Analysis



15. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market Segmentation



16. Global Search Engine Optimization Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors



