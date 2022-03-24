Sulphuric Acid Market Outlook 2022-2030: Prices, Manufacturers, Trends, and Forecast – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: BASF, Southern States Chemical, Barentz, Reagents, E & C Chemicals Inc., Aarti Industries, Trident Group, Kiri Industries Ltd., Shrieve, Bodal Chemicals, Noah Chemicals, The Chemical Co., Palm Commodities International, SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp, GJ Chemical, ProChem, Pelican Chemicals, Dominion Chemical Co., Napco Chemical Company, Josco Products, A Brite Company, AquaPhoenix Scientific, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Colonial Chemical Corp., Hydrite Chemical Co., BariteWorld, Kindle Fischer Specialty Chemicals LLC, C & E Services, H-O-H Water Technology, Wengfu Group Co., ASIA Chemical, Jiangsu Mingsheng Chemical Co.



NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Sulphuric Acid and Oleum - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Sulphuric Acid Market Statistics

Imports 1,291.8 Million USD Exports 1,285.0 Million USD Top Importers Chile, U.S., India Top Exporters South Korea, Canada, Germany

Sulphuric Acid Market Size

The global sulphuric acid market stood at $X in 2021, picking up by X% against the previous year. In general, consumption, however, showed a pronounced slump. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Sulphuric Acid Production

In value terms, sulphuric acid production dropped modestly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. Overall, production saw a noticeable descent. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when the production volume increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global production attained the maximum level at $X in 2007; however, from 2008 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Sulphuric Acid Exports

Exports

In 2021, global sulphuric acid exports skyrocketed to X tonnes, surging by X% on 2020. Over the period under review, total exports indicated a resilient expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2018 indices. As a result, exports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, sulphuric acid exports expanded remarkably to $X in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a temperate expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2018 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, exports attained the peak of $X. from 2019 to 2021, the growth of global exports failed to regain the momentum.

Exports by Country

In 2021, South Korea (X tonnes), followed by Japan (X tonnes), Bulgaria (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Peru (X tonnes) and Belgium (X tonnes) were the key exporters of sulphuric acid and oleum, together committing X% of total exports. The following exporters - Mexico (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Sweden (X tonnes) and the Philippines (X tonnes) - together shaped X% of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in China, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest sulphuric acid supplying countries worldwide were South Korea ($X), Canada ($X) and Germany ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. Peru, Japan, China, Spain, Belgium, Mexico, Bulgaria, Sweden, Poland and the Philippines lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further X%. Among the main exporting countries, Spain recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average sulphuric acid export price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Overall, the export price saw a pronounced curtailment. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2018 when the average export price increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, average export prices attained the maximum at $X per tonne in 2008; however, from 2009 to 2021, export prices failed to regain the momentum.

Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin; the country with the highest price was Canada ($X per tonne), while Bulgaria ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Sulphuric Acid Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of sulphuric acid and oleum were finally on the rise to reach X tonnes after two years of decline. Overall, total imports indicated temperate growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2008 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term.

In value terms, sulphuric acid imports soared to $X in 2021. In general, total imports indicated a prominent increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2008 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs in 2021 and are likely to continue growth in years to come.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes), Chile (X tonnes), India (X tonnes), Morocco (X tonnes) and the Philippines (X tonnes) was the major importer of sulphuric acid and oleum in the world, constituting X% of total import. Turkey (X tonnes), Democratic Republic of the Congo (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Brazil (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the leading importing countries, was attained by Morocco, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Chile ($X), the U.S. ($X) and India ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global imports. These countries were followed by Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Philippines, Morocco, France, Germany, the Netherlands, China, Brazil, Turkey and Spain, which together accounted for a further X%. In terms of the main importing countries, Morocco saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average sulphuric acid import price stood at $X per tonne in 2021, rising by X% against the previous year. In general, import price indicated a mild expansion from 2007 to 2021: its price increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, sulphuric acid import price decreased by -X% against 2019 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2008 an increase of X% against the previous year. Global import price peaked at $X per tonne in 2013; however, from 2014 to 2021, import prices failed to regain the momentum.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Democratic Republic of the Congo ($X per tonne), while Morocco ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the U.S., while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

