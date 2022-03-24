AXEL Go Blockchain App Joins Clio’s Global Platform of Legal Technology Solutions

Las Vegas, NV, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXEL, the leading technology company optimizing data privacy and security through its enterprise software solutions, announces that its AXEL Go app, the secure cloud-based file sharing solution for legal professionals, is now available through Clio, the world’s leading provider of legal technology. Starting today, Clio’s 150,000 users can collect and share files of any size, all within the Clio platform using AXEL Go, the secure file sharing and transfer software.

AXEL Go’s unique security features can provide stringent defense against cyberthreats, while also helping to maintain proper workflow management. With its newly launched metadata preservation feature, AXEL Go is a defensible, cost effective and easy-to-use option for legal professionals to collect evidence, while preserving crucial metadata and for smaller document collections, AXEL Go eliminates the need for costly forensic examiners.

“We’re excited that Clio’s legal professionals can now experience AXEL Go and benefit from this intuitive and secure software that addresses their most important cybersecurity issues,” says Ben Ow, President and CTO of AXEL. “According to the ABA TechReport 2021, nearly one in every three firms will experience some type of cyber-attack or data breach. AXEL Go is an easily implemented solution to help legal professionals organize their digital workspace, as well as keep their clients and practices safe from security risks.”

Clio, the most connected legal technology, is transforming the legal experience for all through cloud-based and client-centered solutions that integrate with 200+ apps. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio to manage firm operations, improve client experiences, streamline billing and payments, and automate legal documents—saving lawyers valuable time and resources.

“AXEL Go deeply aligns with Clio’s values of delivering cloud-based and client-centered technology for legal professionals— securely and from anywhere,” says Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. “This integration furthers our dedication to helping app developers build new experiences, launch their app with impact and reach more customers. We’re thrilled to work with the whole AXEL team to bring this exciting integration into the Clio app ecosystem.”

While designed to be user-friendly and easily implemented for individuals and businesses of all sizes to protect data privacy and security, AXEL Go offers significant value to the legal industry in particular, where unique ethical, legal and confidential considerations are a major part of their day-to-day business. Built with blockchain technology and military-grade encryption, the mobile, desktop and web applications include a digital safe for highly sensitive documents with no size limits when sending or sharing files.

When files are shared with AXEL Go’s secure sharing, they are split into small “shards” and distributed to various servers closest to the recipient. This process, which uses the same encryption technology that government agencies and the military use to secure their most confidential files, has no file size limits, doesn’t require the other party to have an AXEL Go account to receive files and greatly reduces the risk of a data breach when the files are in transit. Users can also access reporting to show when their shared files were viewed and downloaded. And with the “Secure Fetch” feature they can also proactively request files from others through a secure channel with just a simple link, and in turn, recipients of a Secure Fetch link don’t need an AXEL Go account to send any number of files or volume of data back.

The addition of AXEL Go to the Clio Manage platform follows AXEL’s growing presence in the legal industry, including partnerships with The Florida Bar, CalBar Connect in partnership with The California Lawyers Association, and the ABA Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division (GPSolo).

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the worldʼs leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve the client experience. Following its UA$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com.

About AXEL

AXEL believes in a secure internet for everyone, and that private information is private property. The company continues to expand its suite of affordable, patented technology solutions for data privacy, data security and data custody for businesses and individuals. Available to legal professionals around the world through The State Bar of Georgia’s vendor directory, as an approved member benefit of The Florida Bar, and through partnerships with The ABA Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division (GPSolo) , CalBar Connect in partnership with The California Lawyers Association, The Connecticut Bar Association, INCBA, Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, International and Theorem, the AXEL Go app evolves how files are stored and shared securely, meeting the unique needs within the legal industry. For more information or to sign up for a 14-day trial of AXEL Go Premium, visit AXEL Go, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

