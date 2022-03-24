Biolog-id Extends its Value-Chain-Optimization Solutions

Recent additions address the complex inventory of thawed and liquid plasma.



Additions allow Biolog-id customers to extend the utilization of the real-time, high-quality data

available thought the Biolog-id platform.



ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolog-id, a digital health solution provider focusing on value-chain optimization, is extending the scope of its platform to include additional blood components and use-cases. Through close partnerships with leading hospitals and blood centers, Biolog-id employs an iterative, customer-centric approach to innovation, to define a new standard of care.

A recent project with ARUP Laboratories was initiated to support inventory management and product selection for liquid plasma, thawed plasma, and a specific sub-category of low-titer plasma units. The solution features tailored reports available via the Biolog-id portal, and a dedicated app accessible through a refrigerator-mounted tablet.

“This project started with identifying the potential of the Biolog-id technology to support the management of this complex inventory,” said Kelly Cail, Director of Operations for Transfusion Medicine at ARUP Laboratories. “We worked with the Biolog-id team to define a solution and were then able to leverage the iterative development process to further improve the relevancy and value of this solution for our team.”

“At Biolog-id we believe that meaningful innovation combines three core elements: Technology, Creativity, and Empathy,” said Amit Mayer, Chief Innovation Officer at Biolog-id. “Our proprietary technology and pragmatic creativity help us extend the boundaries of what we can do. But to create true value we strive to fully understand how our customers will use our solution and why. Our collaborative development paradigm combines co-creation and rapid prototyping to ensure that we are not only doing things right, but also doing the right things.”

The Biolog-id platform was designed to support flexibility and configurability, both vital for addressing the diverse conditions and practices of transfusion medicine. This flexibility has been particularly valuable in recent years as blood bankers worldwide face unprecedented financial, operational, and regulatory challenges. Biolog-id’s approach to innovation continues to focus on agility, flexibility, and customer-centricity to ensure the relevancy of its platform for years to come.