Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Global Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Renova Therapeutics and Genzyme Corporation

The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is expected to grow from $0.69 billion in 2021 to $0.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and requires targeted delivery of the drug to treat affected patients, resulting in a surge in demand for viral vectors & plasmid DNA. The market is expected to reach $1.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

The main types of products in viral vectors & plasmid DNA are plasmid DNA and viral vectors. A plasmid is a single-stranded, circular DNA molecule which is different from the chromosomal DNA of a cell. Plasmids are found organically in bacterial cells as well as in certain eukaryotes. Plasmid genes frequently confer genetic benefits to bacteria, such as antibiotic resistance. The different diseases include infectious diseases, genetic disorders, cancer, others and is used in gene and cancer therapies, viral infections, immunotherapy, formulation development, others. The several sectors include research institutes, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies.

North America was the largest region in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the global incidence of cancer is driving the viral vector & plasmid DNA market. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. According to American cancer society 2020, an estimated 1.8 million new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,520 cancer deaths in the United States. Furthermore, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 606,880 deaths were caused in USA due to prevalence of the cancer. Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rise in the global incidence of cancer is expected to boost the demand for the viral vectors and plasmid DNA market over the coming years.

The unaffordable cost of gene therapies is a major challenge in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market. The prices of gene therapies range between $0.2 million to $2.1 million. The high price is due to various factors like government regulations, production costs, and so on. Therefore, the unaffordable cost of gene therapies is limiting the viral vector & plasmid DNA market growth.

The report focuses on viral vectors & plasmid DNA market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the viral vectors & plasmid DNA market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product: Plasmid DNA; Viral Vectors

By Application: Gene And Cancer Therapies; Viral Infections; Immunotherapy; Formulation Development; Others

By Disease: Infectious Diseases; Genetic Disorders; Cancer; Others

By End User: Research Institutes; Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Companies Mentioned

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FinVector Vision Therapies

Lonza

Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services

Brammer Bio

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

VGXI

MassBiologics

Sanofi

Spark Therapeutics

UniQure

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VIROVEK

SIRION Biotech GmbH

ALDEVRON

Oxford BioMedica

Plasmid Factory

Biovian

BioReliance

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Renova Therapeutics

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech Co.

Vigene Biosciences inc.

Novasep

Genzyme Corporation

Oxford Gene Technology

Richter-Helm

MolMed



