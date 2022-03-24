China Index Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB173.8 million, a decrease of 4.5% from RMB182.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

were RMB173.8 million, a decrease of 4.5% from RMB182.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Operating income was RMB95.8 million, compared to an operating loss of RMB451.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

was RMB95.8 million, compared to an operating loss of RMB451.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Net income was RMB82.5 million, compared to a net loss of RMB520.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.



Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB621.0 million, a decrease of 2.4% from RMB635.9 million in 2020.

were RMB621.0 million, a decrease of 2.4% from RMB635.9 million in 2020. Operating income was RMB306.8 million, compared to an operating loss of RMB227.2 million in 2020.

was RMB306.8 million, compared to an operating loss of RMB227.2 million in 2020. Net income was RMB279.2 million, compared to a net loss of RMB318.4 million in 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB173.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 4.5% from RMB182.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB88.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.1% from RMB85.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

were RMB88.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.1% from RMB85.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Revenues from marketplace services were RMB85.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11.2% from RMB96.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020 primarily due to the broad macro environment challenges the industry was facing.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB28.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.8% from RMB33.4 million in the corresponding period of 2020 primarily due to the cost-saving actions CIH has taken in response to the broad macro environment challenges.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB49.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 91.8% from RMB600.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 4.0% from RMB26.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

were RMB24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 4.0% from RMB26.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020. General and administrative expenses were RMB24.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 95.8% from RMB574.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020, primary due to the bad debt expense of the amounts due from Fang Holdings Limited (“Fang”) in 2020 associated with the repayment of the Company to the holders of convertible notes on behalf of Fang.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB95.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an operating loss of RMB451.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 78.5% from RMB75.5 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Net Income

Net income was RMB82.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB520.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB621.0 million for 2021, a decrease of 2.4% from RMB635.9 million in 2020.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB311.9 million for 2021, an increase of 2.8% from RMB303.4 million in 2020, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers.

were RMB311.9 million for 2021, an increase of 2.8% from RMB303.4 million in 2020, primarily due to an increase in the number of customers. Revenues from marketplace services were RMB309.1 million for 2021, a decrease of 7.1% from RMB332.6 million in 2020 primarily due to the broad macro environment challenges the industry was facing.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB110.1 million for 2021, an increase of 4.3% from RMB105.5 million in 2020.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses were RMB204.1 million for 2021, a decrease of 73.1% from RMB757.6 million in 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB113.6 million for 2021, an increase of 1.1% from RMB112.4 million in 2020.

were RMB113.6 million for 2021, an increase of 1.1% from RMB112.4 million in 2020. General and administrative expenses were RMB90.4 million for 2021, a decrease of 86.0% from RMB645.1 million in 2020, primary due to the bad debt expense of the amounts due from Fang in 2020 associated with the repayment of the Company to the holders of convertible notes on behalf of Fang.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB306.8 million for 2021, compared to an operating loss of RMB227.2 million in 2020.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB46.5 million for 2021, a decrease of 57.5% from RMB109.5 million in 2020.

Net Income

Net income was RMB279.2 million for 2021, compared to a net loss of RMB318.4 million in 2020.

Business Outlook

Due to current unstable market conditions, management believes CIH’s 2022 Q1 revenue will decrease within 15% from the same quarter last year, while annual revenue is expected to decrease approximately 10% year-to-year. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary views, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on March 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135110 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 833-239-5755 / +1 332-208-9430 Hong Kong +852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773 Mainland China +86 800-820-5506 / +86 400-820-5097 Direct Event Passcode 1766081#

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registering, you will be provided with all conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1766081#), a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7883976

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 10:00 AM ET on March 24, 2022 through 08:59 AM ET March 31, 2022. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-9003-4211 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697 Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780 Mainland China +86 800-988-0601 / +86 400-820-9703 Conference ID: 7883976

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics and promotions services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of the Company’s business development strategies, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern in the future, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China’s real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.





CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for share data)

As of December 31, As of December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 361,521 280,355 Short-term investments - 391,671 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 49,217 29,680 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,531 2,557 Amounts due from a related party - 3,090 Total current assets 436,269 707,353 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,424 2,345 Right of use assets 38,892 44,369 Other non-current assets 4,212 3,270 Total non-current assets 44,528 49,984 Total assets 480,797 757,337 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable 11,465 9,343 Income taxes payable 25,474 26,737 Deferred revenue 216,188 224,141 Amounts due to a related party 12,300 156 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 99,657 637,693 Total current liabilities 365,084 898,070 Non-current liabilities: Long-term lease liabilities 29,570 27,427 Other non-current liabilities 75,288 117,987 Total non-current liabilities 104,858 145,414 Total liabilities 469,942 1,043,484 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Class A ordinary shares, (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; 72,475,630 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; 66,787,537 and 66,411,428 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 500 500 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020; each Class B ordinary share is convertible into one Class A ordinary share) 163 163 Treasury shares (39 ) (42 ) Capital deficit (121,631 ) (126,571 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficits) 116,454 (162,728 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,043 1,232 Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 9,490 (287,446 ) Noncontrolling interests 1,365 1,299 Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 10,855 (286,147 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit) 480,797 757,337



CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues 173,783 181,967 620,953 635,910 Cost of revenues (28,745 ) (33,359 ) (110,118 ) (105,528 ) Gross profit 145,038 148,608 510,835 530,382 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (24,934 ) (25,969 ) (113,626 ) (112,414 ) General and administrative expenses (24,282 ) (574,216 ) (90,434 ) (645,145 ) Operating income (loss) 95,822 (451,577 ) 306,775 (227,177 ) Interest income 2,420 354 9,750 1,625 Change in fair value of the warrants - 1,359 - 1,359 Investment income 520 3,403 8,458 9,294 Government grants 13 1,372 765 5,997 Income (loss) before income taxes 98,775 (445,089 ) 325,748 (208,902 ) Income tax expense (16,266 ) (75,525 ) (46,500 ) (109,454 ) Net income (loss) 82,509 (520,614 ) 279,248 (318,356 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders 48 (304 ) 66 (304 ) Net income (loss) attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 82,461 (520,310 ) 279,182 (318,052 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized holding loss on short-term investments for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 - (5,344 ) - - Less: Reclassification adjustment for loss on short-term investments realized in net income for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 - 5,008 - - Foreign currency translation adjustments 9,388 943 12,811 1,012 Total comprehensive income (loss) 91,897 (520,007 ) 292,059 (317,344 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest holders 48 (304 ) 66 (304 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 91,849 (519,703 ) 291,993 (317,040 ) Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic 0.91 (5.78 ) 3.10 (3.54 ) Diluted 0.91 (5.78 ) 3.08 (3.54 ) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 90,424,243 90,048,134 90,196,440 89,842,465 Diluted 90,424,243 90,048,134 90,602,539 89,842,465



