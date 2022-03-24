English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 24 March 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 5/2022

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 23 March 2022.

Name: Jarosław Lipiński Reason for the notification: CEO in Cemat A/S Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 22 March 2022 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 53,000 Price: DKK 1.08 per share totalling DKK 57,388

Reference is made to the attached notification.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment