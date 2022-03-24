No. 5/2022 - Managers' transactions

| Source: Cemat A/S Cemat A/S

Copenhagen V, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 24 March 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 5/2022

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 23 March 2022.

Name:Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for the notification:CEO in Cemat A/S
Company name:Cemat A/S
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Transaction type:Purchase
Date: 22 March 2022
Market:Nasdaq Copenhagen
Number of traded shares:53,000
Price:DKK 1.08 per share totalling DKK 57,388

Reference is made to the attached notification.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


Attachments

Announcement (UK) no. 5