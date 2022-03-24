Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 24 March 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 5/2022
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 23 March 2022.
|Name:
|Jarosław Lipiński
|Reason for the notification:
|CEO in Cemat A/S
|Company name:
|Cemat A/S
|Identification code:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Transaction type:
|Purchase
|Date:
|22 March 2022
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of traded shares:
|53,000
|Price:
|DKK 1.08 per share totalling DKK 57,388
Reference is made to the attached notification.
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment