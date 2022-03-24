Envision Laser Removal Brings Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal and More to Port Charlotte, FL Featuring the Astanza Duality Laser

Port Charlotte, Florida, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Laser Removal is Port Charlotte's leading provider for affordable and effective laser tattoo removal and laser skin services. The laser specialty practice delivers complete tattoo removal, fading for cover-ups, pigmented lesion removal, and more. After receiving laser tattoo removal, co-owners Eric Wells and his wife Susan decided to share their transformative experience with others. Together, the couple founded Envision Laser Removal in hopes of helping Port Charlotte residents and surrounding areas remove unwanted ink and skin blemishes with industry-leading Astanza Laser technology.

“As retired educators, Susan and I were looking for another outlet to educate and interact with people while providing a service that could positively impact them,” said Eric Wells. “Through Envision Laser Removal, we’re able to do just that! It’s gratifying being able to make a difference in our community through such innovative procedures.” One way that Envision Laser Removal gives back is by offering a standing discount for all heroes, including teachers, police officers, veterans, and all first responders.

Envision Laser Removal uses the Astanza Duality Q-switched Nd:YAG laser to eliminate tattoo ink, unwanted pigmentation, and unsightly vascular lesions. Featuring an ultra-quick pulse duration, reliable 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths, and intense peak power, the Duality produces exceptional results on all skin types, with minimal pain.

Envision Laser Removal is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, April 2, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Envision Laser Removal is offering 10% off treatments booked at the event to celebrate its grand opening. During the open house, visitors will be able to enjoy light refreshments and drinks, meet the staff, and see the laser in use.

“We are so excited to welcome Envision Laser Removal to the Astanza family,” said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “Eric and Susan’s passion for laser tattoo removal is shown through their professionalism and compassion for their clients. Pair that with the Astanza Duality’s efficacy, and you’ve got a recipe for success!”

About Envision Laser Removal

Envision Laser Removal is an aesthetic laser practice in Port Charlotte, Florida. The specialty practice offers various skin services, including laser tattoo removal, pigmented lesion removal, and more. All laser technicians received advanced training from New Look Laser College and are fully certified in operating advanced Q-switched laser technology.

To learn more or request a free consultation, visit https://www.envisionlaserremoval.com/, call (941) 269-2827, or follow Envision Laser Removal on Facebook and Instagram. Envision Laser Removal is located at 1777 Tamiami Trail, Suite 406, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.