Worldwide Wearable Electronics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Apple, Fitbit and Google Among Others

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Electronics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Market for Wearable Electronics Market is projected to grow from USD 116.5 billion in 2021 to USD 266 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Wearable electronics are electronic gadgets constantly worn by someone as Un obstructively as apparel to offer intelligent assistance that augments memory, intellect, creativity, verbal exchange and physical senses. These wearable gadgets are used for monitoring facts on actual time basis. They have movement sensors that take the photo of your day after day interest and sync them with cell gadgets or pc computers.



Key Insights & Findings:

Based on application consumer electronics application is expected to lead the wearable electronics market over the forecast period.



Factors such as growing demand for smart devices in the healthcare sector and surge in demand for IoT devices are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Wearable Electronics market research report classify the wearable electronics market based on Product type, Component type, application and region. This report Describes the Drivers, Restraints, impact of Covid-19 and opportunities for the growth of Wearable Electronics market.



Major players in Wearable Electronics market include Apple Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(South Korea), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), LG (South Korea), Huawei (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), Xiaomi Corporation (China), and Microsoft (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Wearable Electronic Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Wearable Electronics Market, By Product type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

5.2 Wearable Electronic Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

5.3 Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

5.3.1 Wrist Wear

5.3.2 Eye Wear

5.3.3 Foot Wear

5.3.4 Neck-Wear

5.3.5 Body-Wear

5.3.6 Other Wear (Finger, Head-Wear)



6 Wearable Electronics Market, By Components type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Components

6.2 Wearables Electronic Market Share Analysis, By Components

6.3 Wearables Electronic Market Size and Forecast, By Components

6.3.1 PCBs

6.3.2 Memory

6.3.3 Battery

6.3.4 Sensor

6.3.5 Connectivity

6.3.6 Audio

6.3.7 Display

6.3.8 Camera

6.3.9 Others



7 Wearable Electronics Market, By Application type

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Wearables Electronic Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Wearables Electronic Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.4 Consumer Segment

7.5 Life style Applications

7.6 Sports/Fitness Applications

7.7 Healthcare Applications

7.8 Entertainment Applications

7.9 Industrial and Commercial

7.10 Defense

7.11 Others



8 Wearable Electronics Market, By Region

8.1 Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Region



9 Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Product

9.3 North America Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Components

9.4 North America Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast,By Application

9.5 North America Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Product

10.3 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By component

10.4 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

10.5 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4 Rest of Europe



11 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Product

11.3 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

11.4 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Components

11.5 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



12 Latin America Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America Wearable Electronic Market Share Analysis, By Product

12.3 Latin America Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Application

12.4 Latin America Wearable Electronic Market Size and Forecast, By Components

12.5 Latin America Wearable Electronic Market Size and Forecast, By Country

12.5.1. Brazil

12.5.2. Rest of Latin America



13 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Product

13.3 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Components

13.4 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By applications

13.5 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Country

13.5.1. Saudi Arabia

13.5.2. UAE

13.5.3. Egypt

13.5.4. Kuwait

13.5.5. South Africa



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 ADIDAS AG.

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2 APPLE INC.

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3 FITBIT

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 GOOGLE Inc.

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 JAWBONE

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 NIKE, Inc.

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 SONY CORP.

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufw4ty

Attachment