Worldwide Wearable Electronics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Apple, Fitbit and Google Among Others

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Electronics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Wearable Electronics Market is projected to grow from USD 116.5 billion in 2021 to USD 266 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2021 to 2027.
Wearable electronics are electronic gadgets constantly worn by someone as Un obstructively as apparel to offer intelligent assistance that augments memory, intellect, creativity, verbal exchange and physical senses. These wearable gadgets are used for monitoring facts on actual time basis. They have movement sensors that take the photo of your day after day interest and sync them with cell gadgets or pc computers.
Key Insights & Findings:
Based on application consumer electronics application is expected to lead the wearable electronics market over the forecast period.
Factors such as growing demand for smart devices in the healthcare sector and surge in demand for IoT devices are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Wearable Electronics market research report classify the wearable electronics market based on Product type, Component type, application and region. This report Describes the Drivers, Restraints, impact of Covid-19 and opportunities for the growth of Wearable Electronics market.
Major players in Wearable Electronics market include Apple Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(South Korea), Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland), LG (South Korea), Huawei (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), Xiaomi Corporation (China), and Microsoft (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Wearable Electronic Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Wearable Electronics Market, By Product type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type
5.2 Wearable Electronic Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
5.3 Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type
5.3.1 Wrist Wear
5.3.2 Eye Wear
5.3.3 Foot Wear
5.3.4 Neck-Wear
5.3.5 Body-Wear
5.3.6 Other Wear (Finger, Head-Wear)
6 Wearable Electronics Market, By Components type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Components
6.2 Wearables Electronic Market Share Analysis, By Components
6.3 Wearables Electronic Market Size and Forecast, By Components
6.3.1 PCBs
6.3.2 Memory
6.3.3 Battery
6.3.4 Sensor
6.3.5 Connectivity
6.3.6 Audio
6.3.7 Display
6.3.8 Camera
6.3.9 Others
7 Wearable Electronics Market, By Application type
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2 Wearables Electronic Market Share Analysis, By Application
7.3 Wearables Electronic Market Size and Forecast, By Application
7.4 Consumer Segment
7.5 Life style Applications
7.6 Sports/Fitness Applications
7.7 Healthcare Applications
7.8 Entertainment Applications
7.9 Industrial and Commercial
7.10 Defense
7.11 Others
8 Wearable Electronics Market, By Region
8.1 Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Product
9.3 North America Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Components
9.4 North America Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast,By Application
9.5 North America Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Product
10.3 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By component
10.4 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.5 Europe Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Product
11.3 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.4 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Components
11.5 Asia Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Wearable Electronic Market Share Analysis, By Product
12.3 Latin America Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.4 Latin America Wearable Electronic Market Size and Forecast, By Components
12.5 Latin America Wearable Electronic Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.5.1. Brazil
12.5.2. Rest of Latin America
13 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis, By Product
13.3 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Components
13.4 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By applications
13.5 Middle East Wearable Electronics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.5.1. Saudi Arabia
13.5.2. UAE
13.5.3. Egypt
13.5.4. Kuwait
13.5.5. South Africa
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 ADIDAS AG.
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2 APPLE INC.
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3 FITBIT
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 GOOGLE Inc.
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 JAWBONE
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 NIKE, Inc.
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 SONY CORP.
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufw4ty
Attachment