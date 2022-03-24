Annual general meeting 2022 - Nykredit Bank A/S

English Danish

Nykredit Bank A/S – annual general meeting 2022

At Nykredit Bank's annual general meeting held on Thursday 24 March 2022:

The Annual Report 2021, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.

Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann as well as two staff representatives: Allan Kristiansen and Susanne Møller Nielsen.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors.





Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chairman and Anders Jensen as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 24 March 2022

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

