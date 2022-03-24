Japan $3.49 Bn PPE Gloves Market Outlook to 2030: Focus on Hokkaido, Tohuko, Kanto, Chubu, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan PPE Gloves Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan PPE gloves market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 3490 Million by the end of 2030, by growing from a revenue of about USD 1940 Million in the year 2020, growing with a CAGR of 6.44% over the forecast period, 2021 - 2030

Factors such as the rise in demand for safety kits from different end-use industries, such as manufacturing, chemicals, and mining among others, followed by the surge in the number of surgeries in healthcare services providing organizations, are expected to drive the growth of the market in the nation.

Moreover, increasing focus of the government of the nation on developing stringent norms for occupational safety, owing to the increasing incidences of workplace fatal accidents, is also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.



Based on material, the market is segmented into latex, nitrile, neoprene, Kevlar, leather, vinyl, and others. By the end of 2030, out of all these segments, the nitrile segment is expected to gain the largest revenue of around USD 1560 Million by the end of 2030, by growing from a revenue of near to USD 860 Million in the year 2020.



On the basis of geographical analysis, the Japan PPE gloves market is segmented into Hokkaido, Tohuko, Kanto, Chubu, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu.

The market in Kanto, amongst all the market in these regions, is expected to display the largest revenue of over USD 1400 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 755 Million in the year 2020.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in Japan's PPE gloves market that are

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Cardinal Health Inc.

Semperit Group

ATG Intelligent Glove Solutions

Honeywell International Inc.

DIA RUBBER CO. Ltd.

3M Company

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Ltd.

KIMBERLEY-CLARK CORPORATION

SHOWA GROUP

TOWA Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics



4. Industry Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Japan PPE Gloves Market



6. Average Pricing Analysis



7. Product Feature Analysis



8. Competitive Positioning



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Japan PPR Gloves Market



11. Hokkaido PPR Gloves Market



12. Tohuko PPR Gloves Market



13. Kanto PPR Gloves Market



14. Chubu PPR Gloves Market



15. Kinki PPR Gloves Market



16. Chugoku PPR Gloves Market



17. Shikoku PPR Gloves Market



18. Kyushu PPR Gloves Market

