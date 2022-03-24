Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended January 31, 2022

- Revenue for Fiscal 2022 Increased 21.3% to $1.7 billion -

- Record Fiscal 2022 GAAP EPS of $2.92 and Adjusted EPS of $2.98, an increase of 239.5% and 173.4%, respectively -

WEST FARGO, N.D., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2022.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Fiscal 2022 was an exceptional year for Titan Machinery where we delivered record earnings through sound management of our dealership network. This was the product of a tremendous effort by our team, whose unwavering focus provided the fuel to generate these record results. At the segment level, all of our businesses demonstrated significant operating leverage and pre-tax margin expansion, driven by the combination of healthy revenue growth and sound operational execution. The resultant growth of our cash flows and strong balance sheet has provided us with greater flexibility to engage in accretive acquisitions such as the recently closed Jaycox acquisition and the anticipated closing of Mark's Machinery in April 2022. I'm proud of our growing team, their resolve through an extremely fluid operating environment, their commitment to serving our customers, and I look forward to building on our momentum in fiscal 2023."

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Results
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, revenue was $507.6 million, compared to revenue of $436.7 million in the fourth quarter last year. Equipment revenue was $413.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $354.0 million in the fourth quarter last year. Parts revenue was $58.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $49.8 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $22.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to $94.2 million compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter last year. The Company's gross profit margin increased to 18.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to 15.5% in the fourth quarter last year. The stronger current quarter gross profit margin was primarily due to robust equipment margins, which were enhanced by increased amounts earned from manufacturer incentives.

Operating expenses were $64.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $60.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue improved 120 basis points to 12.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to 13.9% of revenue in the prior year period, and benefited from the recognition of a $5.7 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Company's Montana and Wyoming construction equipment store locations.

Floorplan and other interest expense was $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, net income was $22.4 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.99, which includes approximately $0.47 of benefits associated with increased manufacturer incentive plans, gain on sale of Montana and Wyoming construction store locations, and a partial release of an income tax valuation allowance. This compares to fiscal 2021 fourth quarter net income of $0.8 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.03, and adjusted net income of $1.9 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.09.

The Company generated $35.9 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Segment Results
Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $346.3 million, compared to $303.2 million in the fourth quarter last year. Pre-tax income and adjusted pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $17.7 million, and included a $5.1 million benefit earned through manufacturer incentives. This compared to a pre-tax income of $7.9 million and adjusted pre-tax income of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $87.9 million, compared to $88.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. While revenue was essentially flat versus the prior year period, same-store sales increased 7.2% primarily due to increased equipment demand, but was offset by the lost sales contributions from the Company’s Arizona stores following the January 2021 divestiture. Pre-tax income and adjusted pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $9.0 million, and included a $5.7 million gain associated with the sale of the Montana and Wyoming construction store locations. This compared to a pre-tax income of $0.2 million and adjusted pre-tax income of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $73.4 million, compared to $44.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. Pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $3.1 million, and included a $1.3 million benefit earned through manufacturer incentives. This compared to a pre-tax loss of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted pre-tax income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $3.1 million, compared to an adjusted pre-tax loss of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Fiscal 2022 Full Year Results

Revenue increased 21.3% to $1.7 billion for fiscal 2022. Net income for fiscal 2022 was $66.0 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the prior year. Adjusted net income for fiscal 2022 was $67.3 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $24.5 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the prior year. The Company generated adjusted EBITDA of $114.5 million in fiscal 2022, representing an increase of 75.1% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $65.4 million in fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $146.1 million. Inventories increased to $421.8 million as of January 31, 2022, compared to $418.5 million as of January 31, 2021. This inventory increase reflects a $16.9 million increase in parts inventory, a decrease in new equipment inventory of $10.9 million and a $3.3 million decrease in used equipment inventory. Outstanding floorplan payables were $135.4 million on $752.0 million total available floorplan lines of credit as of January 31, 2022, compared to $161.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2021.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $158.9 million, compared to $173.0 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

Mark's Machinery Acquisition

Today the Company announced that it entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Mark's Machinery, Inc. (“Mark's Machinery”), which consists of two full-line Case IH agriculture dealerships located in Wagner and Yankton, SD. In the trailing twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, Mark's Machinery generated revenue of approximately $34 million. This all cash transaction is expected to close in early April 2022 and is expected to be accretive to earnings per diluted share.

Additional Management Commentary

Mr. Meyer concluded, "I am very proud of the progress made across all our business segments this year, but particularly in our Construction and International segments where we are now solidly profitable. We further optimized our construction equipment footprint in recent months and are very excited about the markets we are covering today. Our International business also made great strides to improve profitability and importantly grew the parts and service business at a double-digit rate versus the prior year. Together, the improvements made to these two segments over the past few years have enhanced our ability to drive sustainable profitability throughout the cycle.

Our business has carried significant momentum into fiscal 2023, but challenges around inflation and the supply chain remain in focus. While we are working together with our partners to mitigate these variables, they are nonetheless an obstacle and are considered within the modeling assumptions that we are introducing today. We believe the strong industry fundamentals and our team's continuous improvement efforts have laid the foundation for another year of strong performance in fiscal 2023."

Fiscal 2023 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company's current expectations for fiscal 2023 modeling assumptions.

 Current Assumptions
Segment Revenue 
Agriculture(1)Up 22-27%
Construction(2)Down 12-17%
International(3)Down 8-13%
  
Diluted EPS(4)$2.55 - $2.85
  
(1) Includes the full year impact of the Jaycox acquisition, which closed in December 2021, and the Mark's Machinery acquisition, which is anticipated to close in April 2022.
(2) Includes the full year impact of the Montana and Wyoming divestiture in January 2022 and the North Dakota divestiture in March 2022. Adjusting full year fiscal 2022 net sales by approximately $73 million, representing the fiscal 2022 net sales of these divested stores, results in a same-store sales assumption of up approximately 8-13%.
(3) Includes a reduction in revenue of approximately 75% from our Ukraine subsidiary compared to fiscal 2022.
(4) Includes an estimated loss of approximately $0.25 per share for our Ukraine subsidiary.

Ukrainian Geopolitical Conflict

Mr. Meyer added, "The entire Titan Machinery organization is focused on the well-being of our employees and customers in Ukraine. Our primary concern is our employee's safety as we are providing support where we can to help them through this difficult situation."

On February 24, 2022, the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict significantly intensified and the Company is actively monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation between Ukraine and Russia and supporting its employees located in the region.

For the full year ended January 31, 2022, revenues and assets of Titan Machinery Ukraine, its wholly owned Ukrainian subsidiary, accounted for less than 5% of the Company's total revenues and assets and less than 25% of revenues of our International segment. Recent in-country inventories and fixed assets (primarily vehicles) as well as customer receivables total about $28 million and represent the higher risk assets of this subsidiary. Given the unknown duration of the conflict, the Company currently assumes very little revenue contribution from its Ukraine operation and as a result is estimating approximately $0.25 per share of losses due to unabsorbed expenses in fiscal 2023, exclusive of any possible asset impairments that may arise.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, April 7, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13726306.

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks from the conference call is available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this release, the Company refers to certain adjusted financial measures, which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures as identified in this release. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP measures. Generally, the non-GAAP measures include adjustments for items such as impairment charges, Ukraine remeasurement gains/losses and costs associated with our Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system transition. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for the GAAP financial measures presented in this release and the Company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations are attached to this release. The tables included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations section reconcile net income, diluted earnings per share, and income (loss) before income taxes (all GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented to adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (all non-GAAP financial measures) for the periods presented.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “potential,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management. Forward-looking statements made herein, which include statements regarding Agriculture, Construction, and International segment initiatives and improvements, segment revenue realization, growth and profitability expectations, in particular the performance of our Ukrainian subsidiary within our International segment, the timing for the closing of the Mark's Machinery acquisition, inventory expectations, leverage expectations, agricultural and construction equipment industry conditions and trends, and modeling assumptions and expected results of operations for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2023, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Titan Machinery’s actual results in current or future periods to differ materially from the forecasted assumptions and expected results. The Company’s risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on our Ukrainian subsidiary, the duration, scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, a substantial dependence on a single distributor, the continued availability of organic growth and acquisition opportunities, potential difficulties integrating acquired stores, industry supply levels, fluctuating agriculture and construction industry economic conditions, the success of recently implemented initiatives within the Company’s operating segments, the uncertainty and fluctuating conditions in the capital and credit markets, difficulties and risks in conducting international operations, foreign currency risks, governmental agriculture policies, seasonal fluctuations, the ability of the Company to reduce inventory levels, weather conditions, disruption in receiving ample inventory financing, and increased competition in the geographic areas served. These and other risks are more fully described in Titan Machinery’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as applicable. Titan Machinery conducts its business in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment. Accordingly, new risk factors may arise. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on Titan Machinery’s business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Other than as required by law, Titan Machinery disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce results of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash$146,149  $78,990
Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses 94,287   69,109
Inventories 421,758   418,458
Prepaid expenses and other 28,135   13,677
Total current assets 690,329   580,234
Noncurrent Assets   
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 178,243   147,165
Operating lease assets 56,150   74,445
Deferred income taxes 1,328   3,637
Goodwill 8,952   1,433
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 10,624   7,785
Other 1,041   1,090
Total noncurrent assets 256,338   235,555
Total Assets$946,667  $815,789
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$25,644  $20,045
Floorplan payable 135,415   161,835
Current maturities of long-term debt 5,876   4,591
Current maturities of operating leases 9,601   11,772
Deferred revenue 134,146   59,418
Accrued expenses and other 59,339   48,791
Income taxes payable 4,700   11,048
Total current liabilities 374,721   317,500
Long-Term Liabilities   
Long-term debt, less current maturities 74,772   44,906
Operating lease liabilities 55,595   73,567
Deferred income taxes 2,006   
Other long-term liabilities 4,374   8,535
Total long-term liabilities 136,747   127,008
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock    
Additional paid-in-capital 254,455   252,913
Retained earnings 182,916   116,869
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,172)  1,499
Total stockholders' equity 435,199   371,281
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$946,667  $815,789


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
Revenue       
Equipment$413,156  $354,011  $1,291,684  $1,016,071 
Parts 58,452   49,830   266,916   244,676 
Service 26,236   22,947   115,641   107,229 
Rental and other 9,752   9,890   37,665   43,246 
Total Revenue 507,596   436,678   1,711,906   1,411,222 
Cost of Revenue       
Equipment 357,621   318,122   1,130,205   911,170 
Parts 40,141   35,668   186,324   171,873 
Service 9,457   8,429   38,771   36,692 
Rental and other 6,129   6,745   23,882   30,125 
Total Cost of Revenue 413,348   368,964   1,379,182   1,149,860 
Gross Profit 94,248   67,714   332,724   261,362 
Operating Expenses 64,584   60,523   241,044   220,774 
Impairment of Goodwill          1,453 
Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets    409   1,498   1,727 
Income (Loss) from Operations 29,664   6,782   90,182   37,408 
Other Income (Expense)       
Interest and other income 495   194   2,431   527 
Floorplan interest expense (148)  (528)  (1,175)  (3,339)
Other interest expense (1,244)  (959)  (4,537)  (3,843)
Income Before Income Taxes 28,767   5,489   86,901   30,753 
Provision for Income Taxes 6,332   4,707   20,854   11,397 
Net Income 22,435   782   66,047   19,356 
        
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.99  $0.03  $2.92  $0.86 
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 22,288   22,143   22,248   22,104 


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Year Ended January 31,
  2022   2021 
Operating Activities   
Net income$66,047  $19,356 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization 22,139   23,701 
Impairment 1,498   3,180 
Other, net 13,155   9,313 
Changes in assets and liabilities   
Inventories 5,799   199,245 
Manufacturer floorplan payable 14,233   (110,084)
Other working capital 36,045   28,285 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 158,916   172,996 
Investing Activities   
Property and equipment purchases (37,627)  (20,089)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 16,046   6,592 
Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired (33,643)  (6,790)
Other, net 26   (10)
Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (55,198)  (20,297)
Financing Activities   
Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable (35,443)  (106,414)
Net proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt 1,136   (10,616)
Other, net (1,028)  (909)
Net Cash Provided by Used for Financing Activities (35,335)  (117,939)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1,224)  509 
Net Change in Cash 67,159   35,269 
Cash at Beginning of Period 78,990   43,721 
Cash at End of Period$146,149  $78,990 


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Segment Results
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31,
  2022   2021  Change  2022   2021  Change
Revenue           
Agriculture$346,330  $303,161  14.2% $1,076,751  $886,485  21.5%
Construction 87,879   88,883  (1.1)%  317,164   305,745  3.7%
International 73,387   44,634  64.4%  317,991   218,992  45.2%
Total$507,596  $436,678  16.2% $1,711,906  $1,411,222  21.3%
            
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes           
Agriculture$17,657  $7,933  122.6% $60,567  $34,422  76.0%
Construction 9,026   236   n/m  15,543   186   n/m
International 3,054   (2,890)  n/m  12,552   (6,025)  n/m
Segment income before income taxes 29,737   5,279   n/m  88,662   28,583  210.2%
Shared Resources (970)  210   n/m  (1,761)  2,170   n/m
Total$28,767  $5,489   n/m $86,901  $30,753  182.6%
            


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended January 31, Twelve Months Ended January 31,
  2022  2021   2022   2021 
Adjusted Net Income       
Net Income$22,435 $782  $66,047  $19,356 
Adjustments       
ERP transition costs   740      2,990 
Impairment charges   409   1,498   3,180 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss 34  201   (263)  1,174 
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 34  1,350   1,235   7,344 
Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1)   183      2,227 
Total Adjustments 34  1,167   1,235   5,117 
Adjusted Net Income$22,469 $1,949  $67,282  $24,473 
        
Adjusted Diluted EPS       
Diluted EPS$0.99 $0.03  $2.92  $0.86 
Adjustments (2)       
ERP transition costs   0.03      0.13 
Impairment charges   0.02   0.07   0.14 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss   0.01   (0.01)  0.05 
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments   0.06   0.06   0.32 
Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1)         0.09 
Total Adjustments   0.06   0.06   0.23 
Adjusted Diluted EPS$0.99 $0.09  $2.98  $1.09 
        
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes       
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes$28,767 $5,489  $86,901  $30,753 
Adjustments       
ERP transition costs   740      2,990 
Impairment charges   409   1,498   3,180 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss 34  201   (263)  1,174 
Total Adjustments 34  1,350   1,235   7,344 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes$28,801 $6,839  $88,136  $38,097 
        
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes - Agriculture       
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes$17,657 $7,933  $60,567  $34,422 
Impairment charges   28      272 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes$17,657 $7,961  $60,567  $34,694 
        
Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes - Construction       
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes$9,026 $236  $15,543  $186 
Impairment charges   381      597 
Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes$9,026 $617  $15,543  $783 
        
Adjusted Loss Before Income Taxes - International       
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes$3,054 $(2,890) $12,553  $(6,025)
Adjustments       
Impairment charges      1,498   2,311 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss 34  201   (263)  1,174 
Total Adjustments 34  201   1,235   3,485 
Adjusted Loss Before Income Taxes$3,088 $(2,689) $13,788  $(2,540)
        
Adjusted EBITDA       
Net Income$22,435 $782  $66,047  $19,356 
Adjustments       
Interest expense, net of interest income 1,267  884   4,208   3,574 
Provision for income taxes 6,332  4,707   20,854   11,397 
Depreciation and amortization 5,803  5,970   22,139   23,701 
EBITDA 35,837  12,343   113,248   58,028 
Adjustments       
ERP transition costs   740      2,990 
Impairment charges   409   1,498   3,180 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss 34  201   (263)  1,174 
Total Adjustments 34  1,350   1,235   7,344 
Adjusted EBITDA$35,871 $13,693  $114,483  $65,372 
        
(1) The tax effect of U.S. related adjustments was calculated using a 26% tax rate, determined based on a 21% federal statutory rate and a 5% blended state income tax rate. Included in the tax effect of the adjustments is the tax impact of foreign currency changes in Ukraine of ($0.1 million) for the three months ended January 31, 2021 and $1.2 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.
(2) Adjustments are net of amounts allocated to participating securities where applicable.