Global Diesel Market Size To Surpass US$ 1269.87 Billion By 2027 | Europe Having Share About 25% | Leading Players Strategies, Covid-19 Outbreak, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends, Segments Analysis, Business Outlook and Forecast 2027

Global and United States Diesel Market: In 2020, the global Diesel market size was US$ 935160 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1269870 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

About Diesel Market:

Diesel oil, also called diesel fuel, combustible liquid used as fuel for diesel engines, ordinarily obtained from fractions of crude oil that are less volatile than the fractions used in gasoline. In diesel engines the fuel is ignited not by a spark, as in gasoline engines, but by the heat of air compressed in the cylinder, with the fuel injected in a spray into the hot compressed air.

Global Diesel key players include BP, Shell, CNPC, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 25%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 25%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 35 percent.

In terms of product, #2 Diesel Fuel is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Railway.



The Major Players in the Diesel Market include:

BP

Shell

CNPC

EXXON MOBIL

Sinopec

Indian Oil

TOTAL

Pertamina

Chevron

Petronas

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

#1 Diesel Fuel

#2 Diesel Fuel

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Automotive

Railway

Marine

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Diesel Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

