Asia-Pacific Cancer Screening Market Outlook Report 2022: Growing Advancements in the Field of Healthcare Technologies are Anticipated to Drive Market Growth

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Cancer Screening Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific cancer screening market is estimated to garner a revenue of more than USD 142540 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 40980 Million in the year 2020, growing with a CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030

Factors such as the growing medical industry in the region, along with the increasing health expenditure, and the growing advancements in the field of healthcare technologies, are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Additionally, factors such as the rising incidences of cancer and the growing developments in cancer screening technologies are also projected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific cancer screening market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by screening type, product, application, end-user, and by country. By screening type, the market is segmented into laboratory tests, genetic tests, imaging, biopsy, endoscopy, and others. By the end of 2030, the imaging segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 52360 Million, up from a revenue of about USD 15040 Million in the year 2020.



On the basis of country, the Asia Pacific cancer screening market is segmented into Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, India, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.

The market in China, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 62860 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the nation generated a revenue of about USD 17370 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Asia Pacific cancer screening market that are

Abbott

General Electric

Hologic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Novacyt Group

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MiRXES Pte Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Analysis of Market Dynamics



6. Key Market Opportunities



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Regulatory Landscape



9. Industry Risk Analysis



10. Pricing Analysis of Cancer Screening Market



11. Value Chain Analysis



12. Analysis on the Major Cancer Screening Tools



13. Industry Growth Outlook



14. Impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Pacific Cancer Screening Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2bpcj