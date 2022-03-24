Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.



Mr. Yulin Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, “Our total revenues reached RMB2.66 billion in the fourth quarter, representing a strong growth of 38% year-over-year. Revenues from public cloud services were RMB1.53 billion, which were negatively impacted by a sector-wide demand slowdown from the China internet space. To adapt to this market headwind, we conducted a timely strategic review of our businesses, proactively initiated down-sizing of our CDN services and focusing on non-CDN services (i.e. computing, storage and enterprise cloud services, or 'core cloud services'). We expect these strategic initiatives to facilitate quality and sustained growth.”

Mr. Henry He, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added, “As a result of the above mentioned strategic initiatives, gross billings from our core cloud services grew strongly and achieved a 64% increase year-over-year. Our gross margin for this quarter was adversely impacted by our CDN services, as a result of the internet sector slowdown in 2021 in general, and in the second half of the year in particular. Such weaker-than-expected demand for CDN services throughout the year resulted in redundancy of underlying resources including IDC and bandwidth, which we planned and committed to on an annual basis at the beginning of 2021. Looking forward, with the effect of our strategic initiatives unfold we expect to see improvement in adjusted gross margin and EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2022. We also expect to achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We care about our investors and strive to explore all tools at our disposal to maximize shareholder value. We entered into strategic cooperation and anti- dilution agreements with our strategic shareholders, namely Kingsoft Group and Xiaomi Group, delivering a strong message of shareholders’ confidence in our business, and enabling them to participate in our potential future financing transactions without being passively diluted. We are also exploring a dual primary listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to provide our investors with greater protection and liquidity amid evolving market and regulatory environment. In addition, we are exploring various approaches including but not limited to share repurchase to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. We hope that these efforts will deliver a strong message of commitment and confidence we have in our business prospect, and facilitate the alignment of our long-term intrinsic value and our share price.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB2,659.7 million (US$417.41 million), representing an accelerated increase of 38.3% from RMB1,922.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increases were due to the robust growth in core cloud services, but partially dragged by our proactively decrease of CDN services. Gross billings from core cloud services were increased by 63.8% year-over-year.

Revenues from public cloud services were RMB1,530.5 million (US$240.2 million), representing an increase of 12.4% from RMB1,361.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to our stable relationships with our premium customers.

Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB1,128.8 million (US$177.1 million), representing an increase of 110.6% from RMB535.9 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the synergies from Camelot, the stable demand in the market and our capabilities to provide end-to-end industry-specific solutions.

Other revenues were RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million).



Cost of revenues was RMB2,631.8 million (US$413.0 million), representing an increase of 43.8% from RMB1,830.2 million in the same period of 2020. IDC costs increased by 20.2% to RMB1,321.9 million (US$207.4 million) from RMB1,100.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to redundancy of underlying resources, resulting from lower demand growth of Internet customers. Staff costs were RMB361.8 million (US$56.8 million), which has been increased by the consolidation of Camelot. Other costs increased by 30.4% to RMB720.8 million (US$113.1 million), which was mainly due to the revenue growth and offset by the cost saving synergies from Camelot and improving deployment efficacy. Depreciation and amortization costs were RMB227.3 million (US$35.7 million).

_____________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2021 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



Gross profit was RMB27.9 million (US$4.4 million), from RMB92.6 million in the same period in 2020. Gross margin was 1.0%, compared with 4.8% in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit2 were RMB33.2 million (US$5.2 million), from RMB94.9 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 1.2%, compared with 4.9% in the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily because of the adverse impact from CDN services. The underlying infrastructure has not been fully utilized as targeted and scheduled, as the public cloud usage demands were lower than industry’s previous expectation in early this year.

Total operating expenses were RMB698.6 million (US$109.6 million), compared with RMB337.9 million in the same period in 2020. The increase in expenses was primarily due to the consolidation of Camelot, one-time organization alignment expenses and certain transaction expenses.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB177.1 million (US$27.8 million), compared with RMB114.7 million in the same period in 2020. General and administrative expenses were RMB243.3 million (US$38.2 million), compared with RMB42.2 million in the same period in 2020. Research and development expenses were RMB278.2 million (US$43.7 million), compared with RMB181.1 million in the same period in 2020. Operating loss was RMB670.7 million (US$105.2 million), compared with operating loss of RMB245.3 million in the same quarter of 2020.



Net loss was RMB482.2 million (US$75.7 million), compared with net loss of RMB105.2 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB556.2 million (US$87.3 million), compared with net loss of RMB174.3 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-278.0 million (US$-43.6 million), compared with RMB-17.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. The decrease of Non-GAAP EBITDA was due to the changes of gross profits, the consolidation impact of Camelot, the increase of one-time personnel adjustment expenses and Camelot transaction expenses. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -10.5%, compared with -0.9% in the same quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.13 (US$0.02), compared with RMB0.03 in the same quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB6,708.6 million (US$1,052.7 million) as of December 31, 2021, compared to RMB6,117.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Outstanding ordinary shares were 3,646,381,840 as of December 31, 2021, equivalent to about 243,092,123 ADSs.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenues reached RMB9,060.8 million (US$1,421.8 million), representing an accelerated increase of 37.8% from RMB6,577.3 million in 2020. The increases were due to both the public cloud services and enterprise cloud services.

Revenues from public cloud services were RMB6,159.1 million (US$966.5 million), representing an increase of 19.2% from RMB5,166.9 million in 2020.

Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB2,897.8 million (US$454.7 million), representing an increase of 111.1% from RMB1,372.7 million in 2020.

Other revenues were RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million).



Cost of revenues was RMB8,709.5 million (US$1,366.7 million), representing an increase of 40.0% from RMB6,220.3 million in 2020. IDC costs increased by 25.7% to RMB5,101.5 million (US$800.5 million) from RMB4,058.8 million in 2020. The increase was mainly due to the revenue growth, lock-up usage of bandwidth redundancy of underlying resources, resulting from lower demand growth of Internet customers. Staff costs were RMB517.7 million (US$81.2 million), which has been increased by the consolidation of Camelot. Other costs were RMB2,305.1 million (US$361.8 million). Depreciation and amortization costs were RMB785.2 million (US$123.2 million).

_____________________

2 Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.



Gross profit was RMB351.3 million (US$55.1 million), from RMB357.0 million in 2020. Gross margin was 3.9%, compared with 5.4% in 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was RMB368.8 million (US$57.9 million), from RMB367.6 million in 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 4.1%, compared with 5.6% in 2020. The decrease was primarily because of CDN services.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB518.2 million (US$81.3 million), compared with RMB409.2 million in 2020. General and administrative expenses were RMB601.7 million (US$94.4 million), compared with RMB379.9 million in 2020. Research and development expenses were RMB1,043.8 million (US$163.8 million), compared with RMB775.1 million in 2020. Operating loss was RMB1,812.4 million (US$284.4 million), compared with operating loss of RMB1,207.3 million in 2020.



Net loss was RMB1,591.8 million (US$249.8 million), compared with net loss of RMB962.2 million in 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB1,373.9 million (US$215.6 million), compared with net loss of RMB824.4 million in 2020.

Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB-522.4 million (US$-82.0 million), compared with RMB-119.1 million in 2020. The decrease of Non-GAAP EBITDA was due to the changes of gross profits, the consolidation impact of Camelot, the increase of one-time personnel adjustment expenses and Camelot transaction expenses. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was -5.8%, compared with -1.8% in 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.46 (US$0.07), compared with RMB0.41 in 2020.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects total revenues to be between RMB2.05 billion and RMB2.15 billion, representing a year- over-year growth of 13% to 19%. Gross billings from CDN services are expected to decreased by 20%-25%, and core cloud services increased by 49%-55%. The Company also expects adjusted gross margin and EBITDA margin in the first quarter of 2022 will be better than in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the adjusted EBITDA margin breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2022. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP net loss margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss, net other gain and net other expense (income) and we define Non-GAAP net loss margin as Non-GAAP net loss as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

About Kin gsoft Cloud Holdin gs Limited

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud and enterprise cloud.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.ks y un.com .

KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands) Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec31,

2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,424,674 4,217,528 661,822 Restricted cash — 239,093 37,519 Accounts receivable, net 2,334,871 3,570,975 560,364 Short-term investments 2,693,019 2,491,056 390,901 Prepayments and other assets 887,086 1,687,021 264,730 Amounts due from related parties 205,068 207,143 32,505 Total current assets 9,544,718 12,412,816 1,947,841 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 1,956,790 2,364,103 370,979 Intangible assets, net 16,573 1,169,767 183,562 Prepayments and other assets 11,824 29,066 4,561 Equity investments 126,583 207,166 32,509 Goodwill - 4,625,115 725,781 Amounts due from related parties 5,758 5,758 904 Operating lease right-of-use assets 266,968 256,451 40,243 Deferred tax assets, net — 7,798 1,224 Total non-current assets 2,384,496 8,665,224 1,359,763 Total assets 11,929,214 21,078,040 3,307,604 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term bank loans 278,488 1,348,166 211,557 Accounts payable 2,057,355 2,938,632 461,135 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 845,374 2,223,840 348,969 Long-term bank loan, current portion 74,351 — — Income tax payable 20,564 60,217 9,449 Amounts due to related parties 112,998 836,435 131,255 Current operating lease liabilities 76,469 108,590 17,040 Total current liabilities 3,465,599 7,515,880 1,179,405 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 29 205,889 32,308 Amounts due to related parties — 472,882 74,206 Other liabilities 40,578 1,232,677 193,434 Non-current operating lease liabilities 182,958 158,289 24,839 Total non-current liabilities 223,565 2,069,737 324,787 Total liabilities 3,689,164 9,585,617 1,504,192 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 22,801 24,782 3,889 Additional paid-in capital 14,149,984 18,245,801 2,863,164 Accumulated deficit (5,864,356 ) (7,458,752 ) (1,170,441 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,440 ) (207,882 ) (32,621 ) Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 8,239,989 10,603,949 1,663,991 Noncontrolling interests 61 888,474 139,421 Total equity 8,240,050 11,492,423 1,803,412 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 11,929,214 21,078,040 3,307,604





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Public cloud services 1,361,505 1,685,999 1,530,476 240,165 5,166,851 6,159,085 966,495 Enterprise cloud services 535,920 726,865 1,128,775 177,129 1,372,689 2,897,817 454,731 Others 25,321 971 479 75 37,767 3,882 609 Total revenues 1,922,746 2,413,835 2,659,730 417,369 6,577,307 9,060,784 1,421,835 Cost of revenues (1,830,176 ) (2,325,423 ) (2,631,839 ) (412,993 ) (6,220,324 ) (8,709,496 ) (1,366,710 ) Gross profit 92,570 88,412 27,891 4,376 356,983 351,288 55,125 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (114,666 ) (132,202 ) (177,081 ) (27,788 ) (409,211 ) (518,167 ) (81,312 ) General and administrative expenses (42,156 ) (156,573 ) (243,315 ) (38,181 ) (379,892 ) (601,702 ) (94,420 ) Research and development expenses (181,062 ) (268,721 ) (278,202 ) (43,656 ) (775,130 ) (1,043,811 ) (163,797 ) Total operating expenses (337,884 ) (557,496 ) (698,598 ) (109,625 ) (1,564,233 ) (2,163,680 ) (339,529 ) Operating loss (245,314 ) (469,084 ) (670,707 ) (105,249 ) (1,207,250 ) (1,812,392 ) (284,404 ) Interest income 21,672 14,668 20,601 3,233 77,118 71,942 11,289 Interest expense (1,838 ) (14,277 ) (27,208 ) (4,270 ) (9,453 ) (52,040 ) (8,166 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain 114,113 (32,443 ) 47,363 7,432 188,800 37,822 5,935 Other gain, net 11,278 - 62,467 9,802 14,301 83,606 13,120 Other (expense) income, net (1,724 ) (596 ) 89,253 14,006 (10,810 ) 95,047 14,915 Loss before income taxes (101,813 ) (501,732 ) (478,231 ) (75,046 ) (947,294 ) (1,576,015 ) (247,311 ) Income tax expense (3,345 ) (5,004 ) (3,982 ) (625 ) (14,904 ) (15,741 ) (2,470 ) Net loss (105,158 ) (506,736 ) (482,213 ) (75,671 ) (962,198 ) (1,591,756 ) (249,781 ) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 54 1,232 (4,287 ) (673 ) 61 (3,044 ) (478 ) Net loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (105,212 ) (507,968 ) (477,926 ) (74,998 ) (962,259 ) (1,588,712 ) (249,303 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares - - - - (19,768 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (105,212 ) (507,968 ) (477,926 ) (74,998 ) (982,027 ) (1,588,712 ) (249,303 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.03 ) (0.15 ) (0.13 ) (0.02 ) (0.41 ) (0.46 ) (0.07 ) Shares used in the net loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 3,299,623,515 3,437,397,527 3,630,916,768 3,630,916,768 2,400,874,197 3,441,729,444 3,441,729,444 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (327,654 ) 41,673 (119,133 ) (18,695 ) (552,788 ) (139,575 ) (21,902 ) Comprehensive loss (432,812 ) (465,063 ) (601,346 ) (94,366 ) (1,514,986 ) (1,731,331 ) (271,683 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 54 1,232 (4,420 ) (694 ) 61 (3,177 ) (499 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shareholders (432,866 ) (466,295 ) (596,926 ) (93,672 ) (1,515,047 ) (1,728,154 ) (271,184 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares - - - - (19,768 ) - - Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (432,866 ) (466,295 ) (596,926 ) (93,672 ) (1,534,815 ) (1,728,154 ) (271,184 )





KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for percentage) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 92,570 88,412 27,891 4,376 356,983 351,288 55,125 Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 2,321 3,741 5,280 829 10,614 17,481 2,743 Adjusted gross profit 94,891 92,153 33,171 5,205 367,597 368,769 57,868





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Gross margin 4.8% 3.7% 1.0% 5.4% 3.9% Adjusted gross margin 4.9% 3.8% 1.2% 5.6% 4.1%





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Loss (105,158 ) (506,736 ) (482,213 ) (75,671 ) (962,198 ) (1,591,756 ) (249,781 ) Adjustments: – Share-based compensation expenses 54,543 110,006 125,139 19,637 330,114 434,350 68,159 – Foreign exchange loss (gain) (114,113 ) 32,443 (47,363 ) (7,432 ) (188,800 ) (37,822 ) (5,935 ) – Other gain, net (11,278 ) - (62,467 ) (9,802 ) (14,301 ) (83,606 ) (13,120 ) – Other expense (income), net 1,724 596 (89,253 ) (14,006 ) 10,810 (95,047 ) (14,915 ) Adjusted net loss (174,282 ) (363,691 ) (556,157 ) (87,274 ) (824,375 ) (1,373,881 ) (215,592 ) Adjustments: – Interest income (21,672 ) (14,668 ) (20,601 ) (3,233 ) (77,118 ) (71,942 ) (11,289 ) – Interest expense 1,838 14,277 27,208 4,270 9,453 52,040 8,166 – Income tax expense 3,345 5,004 3,982 625 14,904 15,741 2,470 – Depreciation and amortization 173,250 218,450 267,565 41,987 758,038 855,604 134,263 Adjusted EBITDA (17,521 ) (140,628 ) (278,003 ) (43,625 ) (119,098 ) (522,438 ) (81,982 )





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Net loss margin -5.5% -21.0% -18.1% -14.6% -17.6% Adjusted net loss margin -9.1% -15.1% -20.9% -12.5% -15.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin -0.9% -5.8% -10.5% -1.8% -5.8%



