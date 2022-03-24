Auction of mortgage covered bonds series 10F

| Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







24 March 2022


Company Announcement number 31/2022

Auction of mortgage covered bonds series 10F

Realkredit Danmark will hold an auction on mortgage covered bonds for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of remortgaging activity as of 1 April 2022.

The auction will be held on Tuesday 29 March 2022 with 31 March 2022 as value date.

Since the final amount is expected to change until the day of the auction, the final amount will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amount will be announced via Bloomberg’s chat system on Tuesday 29 March at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the email mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auction are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in the sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån® (other maturities)                DKK 1,300 – 1,600 mio.

Other floating rate loans                     DKK 350 – 1,000 mio.

30 year fixed rate loans                       DKK 0 – 500 mio.

10 to 20 year fixed rate loans               DKK 0 – 100 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold on tap Tuesday 29 March 2022.

A total of DKK 5.0 – 6.0 bn. including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.

 

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, chrro@rd.dk.

Attachments


Attachments

Nr. 31_Ultimo udstedelse_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 31-2022_uk