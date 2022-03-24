GameOn Partners With Tetavi to Launch Innovative NFT Music Discovery Game

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (“GameOn” or the “Company”) (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading NFT game technology company partnered with the world’s biggest IPs to launch, operate and monetize NFT-based games, has today announced a partnership with immersive content pioneer, Tetavi, for a first-of-its-kind NFT music discovery game.



Established in 2016, Tetavi is a new media, technology company and the leader in volumetric video capture. Tetavi uses cutting-edge volumetric video technology and proprietary algorithms built on thousands of hours of machine learning to create next generation photorealistic digital content and immersive experiences. Their mission is to enable connection, self-expression, and creativity in the Metaverse and Web3.

Through the partnership, GameOn and Tetavi will enable everyday fans to build their own record label via undiscovered artist NFT investments. The game will leverage GameOn’s underlying blockchain capabilities, which allow the ability to mint music-based NFTs and ultimately provide fans the opportunity to invest in the world’s next generation of artists, receiving royalties for streams in perpetuity. The partnership signals GameOn’s largest contract to-date. GameOn’s generated and booked revenue across 2022 and 2023 now totals more than $1,000,000 with an expected gross profit of 80%, not including revenue share arrangements, and with millions more in-contract or in the pipeline.

As part of GameOn’s broader initiative to expand its footprint within the NFT ecosystem, GameOn expects to capitalize on all avenues of its NFT partnerships which include, but are not limited to: upfront setup fees, recurring monthly license fees, and revenue share from the initial mint of NFTs and ongoing secondary sales of NFTs. With partners like Chibi Dinos and now Tetavi, the Company continues to leverage this tailwind with its growing portfolio of NFT game partnerships.

“Tetavi is one of the few pioneers within the immersive entertainment space, and we are confident that this partnership will mutually benefit both organizations,” said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. “Providing the technology to develop an NFT game is right in our wheelhouse, and we are thrilled to be building the very first NFT music discovery game. At GameOn, we understand the magnitude of the expanding total addressable market for NFTs and the broader Web3 ecosystem, and we intend to leverage our technology to maximize the utilization of NFTs and grow our top line. We look forward to the launch of our newest product providing music fans the ability to invest in upcoming artists and receive royalties through NFTs.”

"We are extremely delighted to partner with GameOn on a product that is at the intersection of Music, Gaming, NFTs, the Metaverse, and experiences using volumetric capture technology. We’ve assembled a team of the freshest minds in tech and music to develop a product built on the promise of Web3. Through this product we are able to help musicians unlock new paths to revenue, give them more control over their music, and bring fans closer to their favorite upcoming artists more than ever before," said Gilad Talmon, Tetavi CEO.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world’s biggest sports, media, and entertainment companies to launch brand-building, money-making NFT-based predictive and fantasy games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining and monetizing audiences, and participating in the entire economic cycle of NFT games. With a diverse team of Web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans from companies like Take-Two Interactive, EA, Dapper Labs, BSE Global, and Madison Square Garden, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks to launch and operate best-in-class NFT games. Partners include global companies such as NBCUniversal, Bravo and MX Player.

ABOUT TETAVI LTD.

Tetavi powers the infinite expression of your digital self through awe-inspiring immersive content for the virtual world. Tetavi sits at the nexus of technology, entertainment, and content creation. We use cutting-edge volumetric video technology and proprietary algorithms built on thousands of hours of machine learning to create the next generation of digital content and immersive experiences for the Metaverse and Web3. Our mission is to enable connection, self-expression, and creativity through photorealistic shareable digital content.

Tetavi currently operates studios worldwide, and is commercially active in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and APAC.

