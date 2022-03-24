Telemedicine Technology Allows Behavioral Nutrition Clinics to Better Serve Patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral Nutrition, a holistic eating disorder outpatient clinic operating in five states, wanted to continue to expand while also better serving its clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution was telemedicine technology from Let's Talk Interactive.

Behavioral Nutrition, based in Massachusetts, began using Let's Talk Interactive's telemedicine solutions in 2020 to treat adolescents and adults through behavioral therapy and nutritional counseling. In a case study, the clinic reports that Let's Talk Interactive's technology has increased engagement. Telehealth has enabled the clinic to provide more patients with convenient nutritional and behavioral support from home, which has been essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although the pandemic played a major role in influencing our decision to incorporate telemental health as part of our service offerings, many of our patients now prefer telehealth sessions," said Nicole Meyer, R.D., L.D.N., supervising clinical dietitian at Behavioral Nutrition.

"They are able to save time and money on transportation while continuing to uphold family responsibilities, avoid taking time off from work, and eliminate time in a waiting room," she said. "Our telehealth sessions also offer a safer option for clinicians and patients by reducing potential infectious exposure as COVID variants continue to evolve."

People appreciate the convenience of doing sessions from home, while virtual sessions also cut down on driving time and missed appointments and could help to expand access to rural areas. From the case study:

50% more patients were impacted compared to before telehealth sessions were offered.

30% increase in patients, because distance was no longer a factor.

80% reduction in no-shows.

15% reduction in social anxiety (among patients with a history of social anxiety).

Telehealth also has been proven effective in assisting people with eating disorders, which have risen sharply during the pandemic. Studies have shown that telehealth cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), the leading therapy for people with bulimia or binge-eating disorder, to be equally effective as face-to-face CBT for a variety of mental illnesses, including bulimia. Patients say that in-person behavioral health sessions are more uncomfortable than online visits and that virtual sessions reduce their social anxiety.

In addition to enabling clinicians to see patients, Let's Talk Interactive's telehealth video conferencing suite seamlessly integrated into the team's workflow. Since leveraging telehealth, clinicians have more availability to provide one-on-one consultations as opposed to spending time completing and filing paperwork as part of the case management process. Clinicians also have the option to conduct virtual appointments from their homes, which allows for more flexibility in scheduling time with patients.

"From secure sessions with patients, to document completion and storage, to efficient and accurate note-taking and payments prior to the patient's appointment, the technology's impact went well beyond our team's initial expectations," said Nicole Romano, founder of Behavioral Nutrition.

"We're excited to learn that Let's Talk Interactive's technology is able to assist Behavioral Nutrition in caring for people struggling with eating disorders," said Arthur Cooksey, founder and CEO of Let's Talk Interactive. "Healthcare 'access' means so much more than simply providing a video link. Let's Talk Interactive opens up possibilities for practitioners and patients to facilitate care."

"Eating disorders have affected the lives of so many young people, especially because the stigma that is attached to it has prevented them from seeking treatment. Let's Talk Interactive helps to alleviate the discomfort of those seeking help for disorders that can have severe consequences on their physical and mental health," says LTI Board Member Kathy Ireland, Chair and CEO of kathy ireland® Worldwide, who is named by UCLA as one of the Top 10 Women's Health Advocates in the country.

