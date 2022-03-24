Krystal Biotech to Participate in H.C. Wainwright and Guggenheim Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapy, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in H.C. Wainwright’s Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference and Guggenheim’s 3rd Annual Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day.

Details for the events are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Presentation Time: 7:00 a.m. EDT Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/5be9c8c9-116d-4777-b0f7-afc3aa88fd82

A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days beginning at 7:00 a.m. on March 30. It will also be posted in the Investors section of the Krystal Biotech website.



Guggenheim 3rd Annual Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022 Fireside Chat Time: 2-2:45 p.m. EDT Webcast and Replay Link: https://kvgo.com/guggenheim/krystal-biotech-inc-march-2022

A replay of the fireside chat will be available via a link on the Krystal Biotech website approximately 48 hours after the event and will be viewable for 1 year.



About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its proprietary, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to potentially bring life-changing treatment options to patients with serious diseases, including rare diseases in skin, lung, and other areas. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

