edgeTI to Demo at Smart Cities Connect 2022 Spring Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI™” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CTRL), a leader in real-time digital operations, announces its attendance at the spring Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo ("Smart Cities Connect") to be held on April 4-7, 2022 in Columbus Ohio at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.



Smart Cities Connect defines itself as home to the largest, city-first event and community gathering place for city leaders who advance the growth of smart cities by working together, discussing projects, and sharing common goals and challenges. Key themes of Smart Cities Connect include digital transformation, urban operations, smart mobility, urban infrastructure, and community engagement. edgeTI will demonstrate its value proposition across all of these themes by empowering insights and extracting data-driven actions.

"Having been personally involved in the downtown revival of Greenville, SC to create beneficial shared-use spaces, I’ve seen how digital transformation’s proven potential to reduce risk and deliver equitable and meaningful public services,” said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “Our software helped unite over 100 divisions of New York City’s Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, which achieved gains in emergency operations, infrastructure, and urban services. The Smart Cities Connect Spring Conference is the perfect venue to demonstrate how edgeTI can not only help cities address their digital transformation goals but also unveil use cases we have solutions for that they may not have considered.”

Our theme “Achieve the Impossible in Equity and Accountability” is about how our software creates Single-Pane-of-Glass/Single-Point-of-Control solutions that empower Smart Cities, enterprises, and agencies to securely fuse existing and 3rd party data with digital automation and AI. The resulting actionable dashboards provide leaders, planners, and citizens with unique perspectives into the equity, results, health, and services of the city. Demonstrations and discussions will be held in Booth 603, throughout the conference.

edgeTI would like to invite the investment community to watch CEO Jim Barrett's recent presentation, recorded live from the 2022 Q1 Investor Summit, now available on the Company's website at the following link: https://edgeti.com/investors

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action unite in fluid experiences created via low-code development capabilities. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data into composable operations across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations. Traded on: TSXV:CTRL. Learn more at https://edgeti.com .

