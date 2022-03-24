Triple Hair Group announces the launch of Plenty Natural™, a brand of natural products for women's hair health and regrowth

English French

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, is pleased to announce the online launch of Plenty NaturalTM, a brand of patented and clinically proven natural hair growth products for women. In addition to its functional features, this product line helps strengthen, thicken and increase hair density, for healthier, fuller-looking hair.



The natural ingredients in Plenty NaturalTM products work together to help prevent thinning and hair loss, stimulate hair growth and increase hair density. Prescription hair growth treatments are usually accompanied by many potential side effects. Triple Hair's drug-free Therapy-16 formula is at the core of Plenty NaturalTM products. It is safe for the treatment of androgenic alopecia in women and has no known major systemic side effects, unlike most prescription hair growth medications.

“We are extremely proud to be launching Plenty NaturalTM, a new brand of effective natural products for women's hair health and regrowth, just a few months after the successful online launch of our RIZNTM brand for men's hair loss,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO of Triple Hair. “While results may vary from person to person, an independent third-party study showed that 84% of patients who tested Plenty Natural's patented Therapy-16 formula saw their hair grow back after only three months of daily use. This is an outstanding result that we hope will continue to be evidenced in the future. When we designed the product, we also prioritized its safety aspect to minimize side effects, another key feature of our innovative products.”

About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, notably with its clinical-stage prescription product, Therapy-07. The Company also sells its products under the brand name RIZNTM ( www.rizn.ca ), a drug-free brand of hair growth products for men, and Plenty NaturalTM ( www.plentynatural.ca ), a brand of natural products for women’s overall hair health and growth. For more information, visit the Company’s website, at www.triplehair.ca .

The Plenty Natural suite of products: Plenty Hair Complex and Plenty Hair Densifying Spray, shown in the image above under the Plenty Growth Combo, are currently available for purchase on the Plenty Natural website, at plentynatural.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release, such as the competitive advantages of the Company’s products, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”; “will”; “should”; “expect”; “plan”; “anticipate”; “believe”; “intend”; “estimate”; “predict”; “potential”; “continue”; “foresee”, “ensure” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding the Company’s future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require the Company to do so.

Contact:

Triple Hair Group

Jean-Philippe Gravel

President and CEO

investors@triplehair.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce8ffe0b-f611-4013-8114-832d7776be67