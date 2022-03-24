UV Curing System Market Size Worth $5.15Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ UV Curing System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Bonding & Assembling, Disinfection, Coating & Finishing, and Printing) and End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others)”, the global UV curing system market growth is driven by the stringent government regulations for conventional coating process and UV bonding & assembling.









Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2.81 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 5.15 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 136 No. Tables 56 No. of Charts & Figures 74 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Application and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









UV Curing System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Phoseon Technology, Nordson, Heraeus, Dymax, and IST Metz GmbH are among the key players profiled in the UV curing system market. Several market players were analyzed to acquire a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





In 2022, 2022 Heraeus Noblelight launched infrared and UV technology for future-proof coating solutions at the PaintExpo trade fair in Karlsruhe in April

In 2021, Phoseon Technology announced a partnership with American Ultraviolet for the advancement of LED curing in all UV curing markets.





Increasing demand for the UV LED curing system over the traditional lamp-based curing system is one of the major factors for the growth of the UV curing system market. Furthermore, coatings and adhesives, when exposed to traditional curing systems, release volatile organic compounds, which affect the health of the workers associated with the process and the environment. Therefore, in various countries, strict government regulations were imposed regarding the emission of volatile organic compounds. UV LED curing method reduces the emissions of the volatile compounds. Therefore, the demand for the UV curing systems using LED increased in various verticals, which is driving the growth of the market. However, limited depth curing may act as a restraint in the growth of the UV curing system market.





The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruptions of various industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, and consumer electronics. Several government initiatives, including travel restrictions and social distancing, have led to the temporary closure of manufacturing units of the production plants working with less capacity, which adversely impacted the UV curing system market in the Q1 and Q2 of 2020. However, with the normalization of economic activities, high vaccination drives, and reduction in COVID-19 cases across the globe, the plants restarted operating in full swing from Q3 of 2020, thereby reducing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Increasing Adoption of UV Curing Solutions for 3D Printing to Fuel UV Curing System Market Growth during Forecast Period:

There is an increase in the use of 3D printing in today's market. Many companies are increasingly using this technology for creating a three-dimensional structure for rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing. The UV curing process is based on photochemical reaction, using light instead of heat, which instantly dries and cures the inks. Therefore, with the high adoption of 3D printing in the global market, the market for UV curing is simultaneously growing, and it will continue to increase in the coming years. For instance, RADTECH uses UV curing systems for the 3D printing process and additive manufacturing. Arkema Group uses the 3D printing technology using UV curing method to provide superior performance and faster curing material to its customers. Thus, the increasing adoption of UV curing technology in the 3D printing industry will support the growth of UV curing systems in the coming years.





UV Curing System Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the UV curing system market is segmented into bonding & assembling, disinfection, coating & finishing, and painting. The bonding & assembling segment led the market in 2020. Manufacturers of consumer electronics and wearable gadgets, such as smartwatches containing chips and flexible sensors, are seeing new prospects owing to the Internet of Things (IoT). Breakthroughs in device design and manufacturing technology positively impact PCB production worldwide. Thus, the rise in PCB production is propelling the demand for bonding & assembling processes from the manufacturers.





















