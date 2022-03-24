Global Tea Market Size-Share, Industry Demand [2022-2027] | Type (Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Dark Tea, Other), Growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, Leading Players Updates, Emerging Trends, Investment Opportunities and Revenue Expectation

Pune, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global "Tea Market" Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Tea industry.

Scope of the Tea Market Report:

Tea is an aromatic beverage commonly prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis.

Lipton (Unilever), Tetley (Tata Global Beverages), Twinings (ABF), Taetea Group, Tieguanyin Group, Tazo (Unilever), The Republic of Tea, Yorkshire Tea, Dilmah, Bamatea, Chinatea, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Tea market.



Top 5 only took up 9.42% of the global market in 2018.



China was the largest in this market, which was accounted for a market share of 36% in 2018, and it will enlarge continually in the next few years. Europe and the United States are also important markets.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Tea Market

This report focuses on global and China Tea market.

In 2020, the global Tea market size was US$ 95970 million and it is expected to reach US$ 148160 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Tea Market include:

Lipton (Unilever)

Tetley (Tata Global Beverages)

Twinings (ABF)

Taetea Group

Tieguanyin Group

Tazo (Unilever)

The Republic of Tea

Yorkshire Tea

Dilmah

Bamatea

Chinatea

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Dark Tea

Others

Green Tea is the most widely consumed which takes up about 57.02% of the total sales in 2018 and will reach to 56.41% in 2025.



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:



Retailer

Food Service

Retailer is the most widely used which took up about 62.91% of the global total in 2018. Meanwhile, Food Service only took up about 37.09% in 2018.

The Tea Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Tea business, the date to enter into the Tea market, Tea product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Tea?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Tea? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Tea Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Tea market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Tea Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Tea market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Tea Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Tea market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

