Vanqua Bio to Present at the Stifel 2022 CNS Day Conference

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanqua Bio today announced that the company will participate in the Stifel 2022 CNS Day Conference, which is being held virtually March 28-29.



“Vanqua Bio was founded to transform a cutting-edge technology platform into novel therapies that effectively slow or stop the progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Gaucher disease,” said Jim Sullivan, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vanqua Bio. “We are excited for the opportunity to discuss our technology and development programs targeting glucocerebrosidase activation and the complement system. We believe that our drug-development approach is well positioned to overcome long-standing challenges in neurotherapeutic innovation and are committed to leveraging our platform and programs to create clinical and commercial value.”

Presentation Information

Date and time: Tuesday, March 29, 2:30-2:55pm ET

Speakers: Jim Sullivan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Hunt, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer; and Jack Beyer, Chief Business Officer

About Vanqua Bio

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Chicago, Vanqua Bio is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our technology platform utilizes human genetics and patient-derived neuronal cells to identify, validate, and clinically translate novel disease pathways associated with lysosomal dysfunction or aberrant activation of the innate immune system. Our lead program targets glucocerebrosidase (GCase) as a potential treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and all forms of Gaucher disease. Additional programs address overactivation of the innate immune system in central and peripheral neurodegenerative disorders, including ALS and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, go to www.vanquabio.com.

