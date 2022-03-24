ParcelPal Announces Agreement with a Seafood Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce that as part of the Company’s broader plan to continue to diversify its customer base and execute on additional profitable business engagements, it has signed an agreement with a new premium seafood client. This new customer currently operates in western Canada and they deliver world class Atlantic seafood right to your doorstep.



This new client thrives on sourcing the highest quality Atlantic seafood from the east coast of Canada and delivering it straight to your home or restaurant. Based in Calgary but with very strong ties to the prominent fishing industry in Newfoundland and Labrador, they are proud to be able to provide the residents of western Canada with the same quality of sustainable seafood available to those out east. You pick your seafood, and they deliver!

ParcelPal will be delivering their products via our scheduled next day delivery service from their facility to their end-customers. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “Supporting fast growing customers in this space while being able to provide customers with fresh seafood is a service we are proud to provide. We are very excited to be working with this new client and look forward to being able to expand their reach throughout Canada.”

Mr. Wheeless further stated: “While we continue to sign additional new customers and expand with new and existing customers in Canada, we are simultaneously focusing heavily on our further expansion and subsequent growth in the United States as additional new customer and acquisition opportunities have arisen, all in an effort to create additional value for our shareholders.”

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates as they occur.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, and now in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

