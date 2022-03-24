FactSet Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

Q2 revenues of $431.1 million, up 10.0% from Q2 2021

Organic Q2 ASV plus professional services of $1.7 billion, up 9.4% year over year

Operating margin of 28.6% and adjusted operating margin of 33.7%

Diluted EPS of $2.84, up 13.6% from the prior year; adjusted diluted EPS of $3.27, a 20.2% increase from the prior year.

Completed CUSIP Global Services acquisition on March 1, 2022 for $1.925 billion, financed in part by our investment grade inaugural senior notes offering of $1.0 billion

FactSet Investor Day will be held on April 5, 2022 in New York City

NORWALK, Conn., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet ("FactSet" or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced results for its second quarter ended February 28, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased 10.0%, or $39.3 million, to $431.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $391.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales of research and advisory and analytics solutions. Organic revenue, which excludes the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and foreign currency movements, grew 9.9% to $430.8 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2022 from the prior year period.

FactSet updated its annual outlook for fiscal 2022. Please see the “Annual Business Outlook” section of this press release for details.



“I’m pleased to report that FactSet once again delivered impressive quarterly results, reflecting the continuing momentum in our business,” said Phil Snow, CEO, FactSet. “The investments we have made are paying off in our top line growth. Demand for differentiated content remains strong, which we intend to build upon with our leading open content and analytics platform. In addition, we welcome the CGS business to FactSet, which will continue to advance our data management strategy.”

Key Financial Measures*

(Condensed and Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Change Revenues $ 431,119 $ 391,788 10.0 % Organic revenues $ 430,763 $ 391,969 9.9 % Operating income $ 123,348 $ 116,133 6.2 % Adjusted operating income $ 145,139 $ 127,843 13.5 % Operating margin 28.6 % 29.6 % Adjusted operating margin 33.7 % 32.6 % Net income $ 109,938 $ 96,643 13.8 % Adjusted net income $ 126,675 $ 105,080 20.6 % EBITDA $ 146,758 $ 132,153 11.1 % Diluted EPS $ 2.84 $ 2.50 13.6 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.27 $ 2.72 20.2 %

* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.

"Again, our accelerating top-line growth and focus on cost and productivity initiatives delivered adjusted margin expansion,” said Linda Huber, CFO, FactSet. “Also in the second quarter, we began to optimize our balance sheet with the launch of our inaugural investment grade senior notes offering."

Annual Subscription Value (ASV) + Professional Services

ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next twelve months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients. Professional services is revenue derived from project-based consulting and implementation.

ASV plus professional services was $1,750 million at February 28, 2022 compared with $1,598 million at February 28, 2021. Organic ASV plus professional services was $1,744 million at February 28, 2022, up $146.3 million from the prior year at a growth rate of 9.4%. Organic ASV, which excludes the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and foreign currency movements, plus professional services, increased $44.8 million over the last three months.

Buy-side and sell-side organic ASV growth rates for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were 8.4% and 12.6%, respectively. Buy-side clients, who primarily include asset managers, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds, corporations, and channel partners, accounted for approximately 84% of organic ASV while the remainder came from sell-side firms that include broker-dealers, banking and advisory, private equity and venture capital firms. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.

Segment Revenues and ASV

ASV from the Americas region was $1,085.6 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $985.2 million. Organic ASV increased 9.6% to $1,079.3 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $273.7 million compared with $248.0 million in the second quarter last year. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months, the Americas region organic revenues growth rate was 10.3%.

ASV from the EMEA region was $459.9 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $427.6 million. Organic ASV increased 7.8% to $459.6 million. EMEA revenues were $114.6 million compared with $105.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency impacts, the EMEA region organic revenues growth rate was 9.5%.

ASV from the Asia Pacific region was $180.5 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $159.8 million. Organic ASV increased 14.3% to $180.9 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $42.9 million compared with $38.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency impacts, the Asia Pacific region organic revenues growth rate was 13.7%.

Segment ASV does not include professional services, which totaled $24.2 million at February 28, 2022.

Operational Highlights – Second Quarter Fiscal 2022

Client count as of February 28, 2022 was 7,172, a net increase of 413 clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in corporate clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more.

User count increased by 9,180 to 171,341 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in research and advisory users.

Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 92%.

Expense highlights include recognition of $9.7 million in impairment charges related to Factset's continued focus on right-sizing its real estate footprint to reflect its hybrid work environment. FactSet anticipates additional impairment charges over the remainder of fiscal year 2022 in relation to exiting office space in several locations and expects these charges in the third fiscal quarter to total approximately $45 million. In addition, the Company incurred $5 million in expenses related to the CGS acquisition in the second quarter and anticipates an additional $14 million of acquisition expenses in the third quarter.

Employee count was 10,784 as of February 28, 2022, up 1.2% over the last twelve months, primarily driven by increased hiring in the Company's content and technology organizations.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased to $122.0 million compared with $140.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to higher estimated tax payments. Quarterly free cash flow decreased to $110.1 million compared with $130.2 million a year ago, a decrease of 15.5%, primarily due to higher estimated tax payments.

A quarterly dividend of $31.1 million, or $0.82 per share, was paid on March 17, 2022 to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

FactSet completed the acquisition of CGS for $1.925 billion in cash on March 1, 2022. The acquisition is expected to significantly expand FactSet’s critical role in the global capital markets. As part of FactSet, CGS will continue to carefully steward the CUSIP system in close partnership with the American Bankers Association. FactSet’s financial results will include CGS, which will function as a part of FactSet’s Content and Technology Solutions (CTS) business.

FactSet closed its offering of $500 million principal amount of 2.90% senior notes due 2027 and $500 million principal amount of 3.45% senior notes due 2032 (both rated investment grade) and entered into new term and revolving credit facilities on March 1, 2022. The net proceeds of the senior notes offering, together with borrowings under the new credit facilities and cash on hand, were used to finance the consideration for the CGS acquisition, repay FactSet’s prior revolving facility, and pay transaction fees and expenses related to the CGS acquisition, the notes offering and the new credit facilities.





FactSet entered into a multi-year partnership with BlackRock to integrate Portware’s execution management system (EMS) capabilities with the Aladdin® platform, BlackRock’s end-to-end investment management and operations platform. The joint offering will provide common clients with a seamless experience across multi-asset portfolio and risk management, and trading execution, including access to Portware’s high-performance electronic trading and automation capabilities via API.



FactSet will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT. The event will be dually hosted in New York City and via livestream. FactSet will provide an in-depth look into the Company’s strategy, industry dynamics, growth initiatives across workflow solutions, and financial outlook. There will also be demonstrations of FactSet’s broad suite of solutions across the investment lifecycle, as well as question and answer sessions.

Share Repurchase Program

FactSet did not repurchase any of its common stock during the second quarter under the Company's existing share repurchase program and has suspended share repurchases under the program, except for potential minor repurchases to offset dilution from grants of stock options, until at least the second half of fiscal 2023 to prioritize the repayment of debt. As of February 28, 2022, $181.3 million is available for share repurchases under the Company's existing share repurchase program.

Annual Business Outlook

FactSet is updating its outlook for fiscal 2022. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.

Fiscal 2022 Expectations

Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $130 million to $150 million over fiscal 2021.

Revenues is expected to be in the range of $1,800 million to $1,830 million.

Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%.

Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 33% to 34%.

FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%.

Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $9.75 to $10.15. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.75 to $13.15.

Both Operating margin and Diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2022. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, March 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter results. The call will be webcast live at FactSet Investor Relations. The following information is provided for those who would like to participate:

U.S. Participants: 833.726.6487 International Participants: 830.213.7677 Passcode: 2598814

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company’s investor relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until March 31, 2022, via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 2598814.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about industries in which FactSet operates and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expects," "believes, " "anticipates," "plans," "intends, " "estimates, " "projects," "should," "indicates," "continues," "may" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those stated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and cash provided by operating activities have been adjusted.

FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods and may also facilitate comparisons to its historical performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted revenues exclude the impact of the fair value of deferred revenues acquired in a business combination. Organic revenues further excludes the effects of acquisitions and dispositions completed in the last 12 months and foreign currency movements in all periods presented. Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude intangible asset amortization, the impact of the fair valuing of deferred revenues acquired in a business combination and non-recurring items. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures better reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet.

Cash flows provided by operating activities, has been reduced by capital expenditures to report non-GAAP free cash flow. FactSet uses this financial measure both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the Company’s internal evaluation and management of the business. Management believes that this financial measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view the Company’s performance using the same metric that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals and is an indication of cash flow that may be available to fund further investments in future growth initiatives.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 162,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28, February 28, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 431,119 $ 391,788 $ 855,844 $ 779,993 Operating expenses Cost of services 199,395 195,523 406,544 383,611 Selling, general and administrative 108,376 80,132 203,291 159,219 Total operating expenses 307,771 275,655 609,835 542,830 Operating income 123,348 116,133 246,009 237,163 Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (1,673 ) (1,814 ) (3,167 ) (2,843 ) Other income, net 281 347 (956 ) 578 Income before income taxes 121,956 114,666 241,886 234,898 Provision for income taxes 12,018 18,023 24,301 37,049 Net income $ 109,938 $ 96,643 $ 217,585 $ 197,849 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.84 $ 2.50 $ 5.63 $ 5.12 Diluted weighted average common shares 38,761 38,620 38,628 38,658





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) February 28, 2022 August 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 773,012 $ 681,865 Investments 34,984 35,984 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $4,263 at February 28, 2022 and $6,431 at August 31, 2021 188,308 151,187 Prepaid taxes 36,569 13,917 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,786 50,625 Total current assets 1,090,659 933,578 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 114,789 131,377 Goodwill 786,172 754,205 Intangible assets, net 135,042 134,986 Deferred taxes 2,169 2,250 Lease right-of-use assets, net 206,237 239,064 Other assets 39,089 29,480 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,374,157 $ 2,224,940 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 90,262 $ 85,777 Current lease liabilities 31,010 31,576 Accrued compensation 68,749 104,403 Deferred revenues 72,152 63,104 Dividends payable 31,065 30,845 Total current liabilities 293,238 315,705 Long-term debt 574,625 574,535 Deferred taxes 15,018 14,752 Deferred revenues, non-current 7,233 8,394 Taxes payable 31,002 30,279 Long-term lease liabilities 233,275 259,980 Other liabilities 3,785 4,942 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 1,158,176 $ 1,208,587 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,215,981 $ 1,016,353 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,374,157 $ 2,224,940





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended February 28, (In thousands) 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 217,585 $ 197,849 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 32,827 30,962 Amortization of lease right-of-use assets 22,172 21,517 Stock-based compensation expense 25,937 22,327 Deferred income taxes (3,264 ) (2,802 ) Impairment charge 13,987 — Accounts receivable, net of reserves (37,704 ) (15,421 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,183 (724 ) Accrued compensation (34,680 ) (20,879 ) Deferred fees 6,201 12,445 Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes (21,824 ) 16,688 Lease liabilities, net (23,863 ) (20,549 ) Other, net (12,605 ) (11,477 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 194,952 229,936 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and internal-use software (20,546 ) (28,758 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (50,018 ) (41,916 ) Purchases of investments (250 ) (1,250 ) Proceeds from maturity or sale of investments — 2,176 Net cash used in investing activities (70,814 ) (69,748 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchases of common stock (18,639 ) (114,640 ) Dividend payments (61,448 ) (58,186 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 56,928 28,526 Other financing activities (3,258 ) (2,359 ) Net cash used by financing activities (26,417 ) (146,659 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,574 ) 3,550 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 91,147 17,079 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 681,865 585,605 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 773,012 $ 602,684

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures

Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted EPS and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted below. FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to FactSet’s historical performance.

Revenues

The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues and organic revenues.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Change Revenues $ 431,119 $ 391,788 10.0 % Deferred revenues fair value adjustment(a) (62 ) 181 Adjusted revenues 431,057 391,969 10.0 % Acquired revenues(b) (1,883 ) — Currency impact (c) 1,589 — Organic revenues $ 430,763 $ 391,969 9.9 %

(a) The amortization effect of purchase accounting adjustment on the fair value of acquired deferred revenue.

(b) Revenues from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.

(c) The impact from foreign currency movements over the past 12 months.





Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Income, and Diluted EPS

The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Change Operating income $ 123,348 $ 116,133 6.2 % Deferred revenues fair value adjustment (62 ) 181 Intangible asset amortization 6,291 5,914 Real estate charges 9,734 — Business acquisition costs 5,048 — Transformation costs (a) 580 4,654 Restructuring / severance 200 961 Adjusted operating income $ 145,139 $ 127,843 13.5 % Operating margin 28.6 % 29.6 % Adjusted operating margin (b) 33.7 % 32.6 % Net income $ 109,938 $ 96,643 13.8 % Deferred revenues fair value adjustment (55 ) 148 Intangible asset amortization 5,543 4,843 Real estate charges 8,578 — Business acquisition costs 4,448 — Transformation costs (a) 512 3,813 Restructuring / severance 177 787 Income tax items (2,466 ) (1,154 ) Adjusted net income (c) $ 126,675 $ 105,080 20.6 % Net income $ 109,938 $ 96,643 Interest expense, net 1,673 1,815 Income taxes 12,018 18,023 Depreciation and amortization expense 13,395 15,672 Non-recurring non-cash expenses (d) 9,734 — EBITDA $ 146,758 $ 132,153 11.1 % Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.84 $ 2.50 13.6 % Deferred revenues fair value adjustment 0.00 0.00 Intangible asset amortization 0.14 0.13 Real estate charges 0.22 — Business acquisition costs 0.11 0.00 Transformation costs (a) 0.01 0.10 Restructuring / severance 0.01 0.02 Income tax items (0.06 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (c) $ 3.27 $ 2.72 20.2 % Weighted average common shares (Diluted) 38,761 38,620

(a) Costs primarily related to professional fees associated with the ongoing multi-year investment plan.

(b) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenues as shown in the revenues table above.

(c) For purposes of calculating adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, intangible asset amortization, deferred revenues fair value adjustments and other items were taxed at the quarterly effective tax rates of 11.9% for fiscal 2022 and 16.9% for fiscal 2021.

(d) Costs related to impairment charges of our lease right-of-use assets and Property, equipment and leasehold improvements associated with vacating certain leased office space.

Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Annual Fiscal 2022 Guidance (In millions, except per share data) Low end of range High end of range Revenues $ 1,800 $ 1,830 Operating income $ 459 $ 485 Operating margin 25.5 % 26.5 % Intangible asset amortization (a) 26 26 Real estate charges 55 55 Business acquisition costs 40 42 Restructuring / severance 9 9 Transformation costs (b) 5 5 Adjusted operating income $ 594 $ 622 Adjusted operating margin (c) 33.0 % 34.0 % Net income $ 376 $ 391 Intangible asset amortization (a) 22 22 Real estate charges 48 48 Business acquisition costs 35 35 Restructuring / severance 8 8 Transformation costs (b) 4 4 Discrete tax items (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted net income $ 492 $ 507 Diluted earnings per common share $ 9.75 $ 10.15 Intangible asset amortization 0.58 0.58 Real estate charges 1.26 1.26 Business acquisition costs 0.91 0.91 Restructuring / severance 0.20 0.20 Transformation costs (b) 0.11 0.11 Discrete tax items (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 12.75 $ 13.15

(a) The income tax effect related to intangible asset amortization is $4.0 million for the period presented above.

(b) Costs primarily related to professional fees and software development associated with the ongoing multi-year investment plan. The income tax effect related to this item is $1.0 million for the period presented above.

(c) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by adjusted revenues as shown in the organic revenues table above.





Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Change Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities $ 122,034 $ 140,659 Capital Expenditures (11,963 ) (10,425 ) Free Cash Flow $ 110,071 $ 130,234 (15.5)%

Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type

The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency movements. The numbers below do not include professional services.

Q2'22 Q1'22 Q4'21 Q3'21 Q2'21 Q1'21 Q4'20 Q3'20 % of ASV from buy-side clients 83.6 % 83.1 % 83.2 % 83.8 % 84.0 % 84.0 % 83.8 % 84.1 % % of ASV from sell-side clients 16.4 % 16.9 % 16.8 % 16.2 % 16.0 % 16.0 % 16.2 % 15.9 % ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients 8.4 % 8.5 % 6.5 % 5.6 % 5.5 % 5.1 % 5.4 % 4.8 % ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients 12.6 % 13.2 % 12.0 % 8.0 % 6.3 % 4.4 % 4.6 % 5.6 %

The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV plus professional services.

(Details may not sum to total due to rounding)

(In millions) Q2'22 As reported ASV plus Professional Services (a) $ 1,750.2 Currency impact (b) 0.9 Acquisition ASV (c) (7.2 ) Organic ASV plus Professional Services $ 1,743.9 Organic ASV plus Professional Services growth rate 9.4 %

(a) Includes $24.2 million in professional services as of February 28, 2022.

(b) The impact of foreign currency movements.

(c) Acquired ASV from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.

