TILT Holdings Brings Home Gold (and Silver) From This Year’s NECANN Competition

PHOENIX, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that its Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC) won in top product categories at this year’s NECANN Canna Competition in Boston. CAC’s Jilly Bean Live Resin brought home first-place gold in the third-party, blind evaluation of “solvent concentrates.” CAC’s Vegan Peanut Butter Cups won second place recognition from across the widely varied “edibles category.”



“Two top wins in highly competitive categories at NECANN is a testimony to the hard work of our Commonwealth Alternative Care team. I’m proud that their commitment to creating quality products that provide exemplary experiences is being recognized by our peers,” stated Tilt Holdings CEO Gary Santo.

The top winner – Jilly Bean Live Resin – results from a hybrid marijuana strain, bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. The strain is said to promote creativity and deliver euphoric, uplifting effects, and tastes like tangy oranges and mango. The second place winning peanut butter cups are certified vegan, featuring organic Belgian dark chocolate and organic peanut butter. This is CAC’s third win at NECANN since opening in 2018. To learn more about CAC’s locations and offerings, visit www.commonwealthaltcare.org.

More information on Tilt Holdings can be found online at www.tiltholdings.com.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

