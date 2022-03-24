ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 MARCH 2022 AT 13.30 P.M.
ROBIT PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE THE MAXIMUM SIZE OF THE PERFORMANCE-BASED SHARE PLAN 2022–2024
Robit Plc's Board of Directors has decided to increase the maximum size of the performance-based share plan 2022-2024 from 180,000 shares to 240,000 shares. The performance-based share plan was decided on 15 February 2022. The change in the maximum size is due to the change of Robit Plc's CEO. No other changes were decided to the program. The program has previously been announced in a stock exchange release on 15 February 2022.
After the decided change, the share-based incentive plan 2022-2024 has been sized so that the relative share of the share transfer that will take place through all share programs in force in the company will remain under four percent of all the company's shares.
ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors
Further information:
Arto Halonen, CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.