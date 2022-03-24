English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 MARCH 2022 AT 13.30 P.M.



ROBIT PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE THE MAXIMUM SIZE OF THE PERFORMANCE-BASED SHARE PLAN 2022–2024

Robit Plc's Board of Directors has decided to increase the maximum size of the performance-based share plan 2022-2024 from 180,000 shares to 240,000 shares. The performance-based share plan was decided on 15 February 2022. The change in the maximum size is due to the change of Robit Plc's CEO. No other changes were decided to the program. The program has previously been announced in a stock exchange release on 15 February 2022.

After the decided change, the share-based incentive plan 2022-2024 has been sized so that the relative share of the share transfer that will take place through all share programs in force in the company will remain under four percent of all the company's shares.

