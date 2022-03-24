The Worldwide Sepsis Diagnostics Industry is Expected to Reach $771 Million by 2026

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microbiology, PCR, Sequencing, Biomarkers), Product (Reagents, Assay, Instruments, Software), Test Type (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Viral, Fungal), End User (Hospital, Pathology Lab) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 771 million by 2026 from USD 503 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.9%.
The demand is expected to grow due to the rising incidence of sepsis, a growing number of surgical procedures, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and increasing availability of a wide variety of sepsis diagnostic devices. The sepsis diagnostics industry is segmented on the technology, product, method, pathogen, test type, end-user, and region.
The blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry, by end-user, in 2021
Based on end-users, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The blood culture accounted for the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidences of sepsis coupled with the growing adoption of blood culture techniques for the diagnosis of sepsis.
The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market, by product, in 2021
The market, by product, is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry due to the usage of blood culture testing as the standard diagnostic method for the diagnosis and identification of sepsis across the globe.
North America accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market
North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the extensive availability of advanced sepsis diagnostic technologies, well-established distribution channels, and significant public awareness about the clinical benefits of diagnostic products in risk assessment for infectious diseases.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Overview
4.2 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)
4.3 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Method, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)
4.4 Asia-Pacific: Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product and Country (2021)
4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Sepsis
5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
5.2.1.3 Growing Funding for Sepsis-Related Research
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Diagnostic Devices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Rapid Diagnostic/Poc Techniques for Early Sepsis Diagnosis
5.2.3.2 Evolution of Novel Biomarkers for Sepsis Diagnosis
5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Limited Protocols for Sepsis Diagnosis
5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals
5.3 Regulatory Landscape
5.4 Patent Analysis
5.5 COVID-19 Impact on the Sepsis Diagnostics Market
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Pricing Trend Analysis
5.8 Reimbursement Scenario
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Ecosystem Coverage
6 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Blood Culture (Microbiology Testing)
6.2.1 Blood Culture is the Most Commonly Adopted Technology for Sepsis Diagnostics
6.3 Immunoassays
6.3.1 Product Development by Major Players Has Ensured the Demand for Immunoassays
6.4 Molecular Diagnostics
6.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr)
6.4.1.1 Quick Turnaround Time, Coupled with Technological Advancements to Increase the Adoption of Pcr for Sepsis Diagnosis
6.4.2 Dna Microarrays
6.4.2.1 Simultaneous Analysis Capabilities & Accuracy Have Driven the Use of Microarrays
6.4.3 Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (Pna-Fish)
6.4.3.1 Pna-Fish Kits Allow for the Rapid Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections (Bsis)
6.4.4 Dna Sequencing
6.4.4.1 Dna Sequencing Shortens the Time for Sepsis Diagnosis, and Ngs Has Applications in COVID-19 Diagnosis
6.4.5 Syndromic Panel-Based Testing
6.4.5.1 High Costs and Accuracy Errors Limit the Adoption of Syndromic-Panel-Based Tests
6.5 Flow Cytometry
6.5.1 Lack of Standardized Protocols is a Key Restraint in Flow Cytometry
6.6 Microfluidics
6.6.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced & Rapid Testing to Drive the Growth of the Microfluidics Segment
6.7 Biomarkers
6.7.1 Research & Development for the Discovery of Novel Biomarkers to Drive the Growth of this Segment
7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Blood Culture Media
7.2.1 Rise in Bloodstream Infections to Drive the Growth of Blood Culture Media in Sepsis Diagnosis
7.3 Assays & Reagent Kits
7.3.1 Assays Better Enable the Analysis of Patient Samples for Disease Diagnosis
7.4 Instruments
7.4.1 Traditional Diagnostic Instruments are Gradually Being Replaced by Automated Instruments
7.5 Software
7.5.1 Rising Use of Automated Instruments to Ensure the Growing Demand for Software
8 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Method
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Conventional Diagnostics
8.1.1.1 Higher Adoption of Conventional Diagnostics Owing to Blood Culture Testing to Drive the Growth of this Segment
8.1.2 Automated Diagnostics
8.1.2.1 Accuracy & Quick Turnaround Times to Drive the Adoption of Automated Diagnostics Among Medical Professionals
9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bacterial Sepsis
9.2.1 Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis
9.2.1.1 Increased Proportion of Sepsis Infection Caused by Gram-Negative Bacteria
9.2.2 Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis
9.2.2.1 Cases of Sepsis Caused by Gram-Positive Bacteria Have Risen in Recent Years
9.3 Fungal Sepsis
9.3.1 The Rising Incidence of Fungal Hais Has Increased the Risk of Sepsis Development
9.4 Viral Sepsis
9.4.1 Viral Pathogen a New Causative Agent of Sepsis
9.5 Other Pathogens
10 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Test Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Laboratory Tests
10.2.1 Laboratory Tests are the Most Common and Preferred Mode of Testing
10.3 Point-Of-Care Tests
10.3.1 Rapid Poc Testing Drives the Growth of this Segment
11 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
11.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Sepsis Diagnostic Products by In-House Hospital Labs to Boost Segment Growth
11.3 Pathology & Reference Laboratories
11.3.1 Independent Laboratories Offer Affordable and Efficient Diagnostic Services
11.4 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes
11.4.1 Government Support and Rising Awareness for Early Sepsis Detection Drives the Growth of this Segment
12 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Key Player Strategies
13.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
13.4 Market Share Analysis (2020)
13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.5.1 Stars
13.5.2 Pervasive Players
13.5.3 Emerging Leaders
13.5.4 Participants
13.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups/Smes (2020)
13.6.1 Progressive Companies
13.6.2 Starting Blocks
13.6.3 Responsive Companies
13.6.4 Dynamic Companies
13.7 Footprint Analysis of the Top Players in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market
13.8 Competitive Scenario
13.8.1 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Product Launches and Regulatory Approvals
13.8.2 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Deals
13.8.3 Sepsis Diagnostics Market: Other Developments
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Biomerieux
14.2 Becton, Dickinson, and Company
14.3 Danaher Corporation
14.4 T2 Biosystems
14.5 Luminex
14.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
14.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.8 Bruker Corporation
14.9 Abbott Laboratories
14.10 Quidel Corporation
14.11 Siemens Healthineers
14.12 Ekf Diagnostics
14.13 Sysmex Corporation
14.14 Seegene, Inc.
14.15 Response Biomedical Corp.
14.16 Other Companies
14.16.1 Alifax S.R.L.
14.16.2 Boditech Med Inc.
14.16.3 Advandx
14.16.4 Immunexpress Inc.
14.16.5 Axis-Shield Diagnostics
15 Appendix
