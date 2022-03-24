Glucose Health, Inc. Corporate Update

BENTONVILLE, AR, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC) ("Company") today provided the following corporate update, in response to requests from shareholders and interested parties for clarification of recent corporate events.

John Fieldly, the current Chief Executive Officer of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Celsius), Hal Kravitz, a current member of the Board of Directors of Celsius, and Gerry David, the former Chief Executive Officer of Celsius, comprised the independent members of the Board of Directors of Glucose Health, Inc. The Company was honored that current and former executives of a NASDAQ listed company with a highly successful beverage brand, served on its Board.

The Company was not aware, and most importantly, was never informed by Mr. Fieldly or Mr. Kravitz, that Celsius faced an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Enforcement, for possible violations of securities laws. After obtaining legal advice, Glucose Health, Inc. requested in writing, and received, their resignations. Following a period of reflection, Mr. David voluntarily submitted his resignation.

All warrants granted to the three directors have been cancelled by Glucose Health, Inc. In total, 1,800,000 shares of common stock underlying these warrants have been striken from the Company's fully diluted share count, which now stands at 20,338,632, reduced from 22,138,632.

About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC):



Manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., the GLUCODOWN® brand is defining a new beverage industry category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. By specializing in producing healthy and delicious beverages, nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation's 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, and additionally in 2022, launching a new healthy and delicious ready-to-drink beverage formulated to meet the nutritional needs of 45+ consumers, Glucose Health, Inc. is uniquely positioned among all emerging beverage companies in America.

1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data

2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services

