XCPCNL Business Services Corporation Finalizes Partnership With Green Star Products Inc.

Charlotte, North Carolina, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce that Green Star Products Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI), a 29-year-old company, involved in enhancing the quality of life for the masses via green technologies, has partnered with XCPCNL to develop and execute a Strategic Sales and Marketing Program for its Viro Spectrum Shield and Montana Biotic brands that are relevant and impactful to potential customers and evaluate potential merger opportunities.

Kristy Hunt, President of GSPI, stated: “We have been searching for a premier partner to elevate our branding so that we may position GSPI’s product lines into the proper focus. We are happy to have found XCPNL to help us reach the natural next level. Timing is everything, and this is the moment to execute effective strategies and branding for our expanding product line.”

The Programs will drive Awareness, Consideration and Informed Trial for the Brands Proposition and Offerings. XCPCNL will develop a 3-4 month Strategic Sales and Marketing program to meaningfully connect with potential customers to grow, share and cultivate the long-term health and sustainability of the two Brands with a focus on:

Developing a brand platform (new logo, packaging, tagline, manifesto, look and feel, tone of voice)

Articulating audience and positioning by leveraging Market Fingerprint™ and Centiment IO Technology

Establishing a differentiating position for Viro Spectrum Shield and Montana Biotic

Creating sample communication materials

Launching Go-to-market Strategy for online and offline sales

Evaluate additional Green Star Product Portfolio brands, including Graphene, MNG Technology and other fast-moving CPGs under development to create different revenue streams

XCPCNL will leverage the Centiment Capital IO Technology to predict human thoughts and develop programmatic media campaigns that will allow us to strategically and pragmatically approach the GSPI programming. We will also ensure that we remain true to the brand while tailoring messaging and consumer experiences to increase credibility and relevance with diverse prime prospect consumer subsegments, which will lead to incremental sales.

The partnership is anticipated to be a 7-figure generator.

"We are incredibly excited to work with GSPI in assisting them in developing their iconic Brands. To effectively engage today's diverse consumers, brands must have the dexterity to communicate brand attributes and convey brand essence in a relevant manner to the end-user. Creating and growing awareness among consumer segments for our client’s brands is XCPCNL's sweet spot. We look forward to introducing the GSPI Brand portfolio with a faster speed to market and a practical approach into multiple online and offline channels and discussing potential merger opportunities,” said CEO Tim Matthews.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may have, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to our management team or us, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Over-the-Counter Market ("OTC"). All subsequent written or forward-looking oral statements attributable to persons or us acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com .

About Green Star Products

Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please visit their Website, https://gspiusa.com/ .

About Centiment Capital Holdings

Centiment Capital is the world's first neurotech-enabled, for-profit, anti-bias-driven machine learning company. Centiment is built on understanding neuro-data-driven problems in artificial intelligence and utilizing neuroscience-driven tools, technology and apparatus to solve them. For more information about Centiment Capital Holdings, please visit https://www.centiment.capital/ .