Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2022: Poor Infrastructure & Higher Logistics Costs Hamper the Growth of the Market

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KSA Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type, Delivery Time and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prominent factors that drive the growth of the KSA last mile delivery market include development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization.

However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service hamper the growth of the market.



Conversely, surge in adoption of electric vehicles for cost-effective delivery, introduction of autonomous vehicles for last mile delivery purpose, and rise in number of urban warehouses for meet the growing demands are anticipated to open new avenues for the expansion of the KSA last mile delivery market during the forecast period.



Market dynamics

Drivers

Development of e-commerce industry

Expansion of last mile delivery services by foreign companies in Saudi Arabia

Technological advancements in delivery vehicles

Restraints

Imprecise postal address system

Cash as a Payment Culture

Opportunities

Adoption of autonomous delivery is expected to reinforce the demand

Increasing number of urban warehouses for fulfilling demand

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Evolution of outbreak

Micro economic impact analysis

Consumer trends

Technology trends

Regulatory trends

The key players profiled in the report include

Abdul Latif Jameel (S:mile)

Agility

Ajex

ARAMEX

Aymakan

Bahri

Careem

CMA CGM Group(CEVA Logistics)

Diggipacks

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

Kuehne+Nagel

Masar Tracking

NAQEL EXPRESS

SAEE

Safe Arrival

SALASA

Saudi Post

SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd.

Thabit Logistics

Zajil Express

Scope of the Report

By Service Type

B2B

B2

By Delivery Time

Regular Delivery

Express & Same-day Deliver

By End Use

E-commerce

Retail & FMCG

Healthcare

Mails & Packages

Other

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43lrvk