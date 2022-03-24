Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2022: Poor Infrastructure & Higher Logistics Costs Hamper the Growth of the Market

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KSA Last Mile Delivery Market by Service Type, Delivery Time and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prominent factors that drive the growth of the KSA last mile delivery market include development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization.
However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service hamper the growth of the market.
Conversely, surge in adoption of electric vehicles for cost-effective delivery, introduction of autonomous vehicles for last mile delivery purpose, and rise in number of urban warehouses for meet the growing demands are anticipated to open new avenues for the expansion of the KSA last mile delivery market during the forecast period.
Market dynamics
Drivers
- Development of e-commerce industry
- Expansion of last mile delivery services by foreign companies in Saudi Arabia
- Technological advancements in delivery vehicles
Restraints
- Imprecise postal address system
- Cash as a Payment Culture
Opportunities
- Adoption of autonomous delivery is expected to reinforce the demand
- Increasing number of urban warehouses for fulfilling demand
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Evolution of outbreak
- Micro economic impact analysis
- Consumer trends
- Technology trends
- Regulatory trends
The key players profiled in the report include
- Abdul Latif Jameel (S:mile)
- Agility
- Ajex
- ARAMEX
- Aymakan
- Bahri
- Careem
- CMA CGM Group(CEVA Logistics)
- Diggipacks
- Kintetsu World Express, Inc.
- Kuehne+Nagel
- Masar Tracking
- NAQEL EXPRESS
- SAEE
- Safe Arrival
- SALASA
- Saudi Post
- SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd.
- Thabit Logistics
- Zajil Express
Scope of the Report
By Service Type
- B2B
- B2
By Delivery Time
- Regular Delivery
- Express & Same-day Deliver
By End Use
- E-commerce
- Retail & FMCG
- Healthcare
- Mails & Packages
- Other
