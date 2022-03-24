Global Vegetarian Softgel Capsules (Starch, Cellulose, Pullula) Market Report 2022: High Cost of Vegetarian Softgel Capsules May Hinder Growth

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetarian Softgel Capsules Market by Material, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vegetarian softgel capsules market was valued at $527.28 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $824.39 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Vegetarian softgel capsules are oral dosage of medicines and nutritional supplements delivered in the form of capsules. They are made from starch, pullulan, and cellulose (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose). These capsules are a durable, stable, and viable substitute for animal gelatin and are available in a wide range of colors, shapes, fill materials, & sizes.

These comprise an outer shell that is solid, and an inner shell that contains an active ingredient, which is of liquid or semi-solid materials. Vegetarian softgel capsules do not contain gluten or modified sugar. They are chemically stable and conceal the taste and odor of the ingredients inside.



The main factor that drives the growth of the vegetarian softgel capsules market includes surge in vegan population. In addition, availability of natural raw materials for the formulation of vegetarian softgel capsules boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of vegetarian softgel capsules owing to its advantages and application, fuels the growth of the market.



Conversely, high manufacturing cost of vegetarian softgel capsules owing to their specialized raw material and production processes are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast years.

On the other hand, surge in innovations in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of softgel capsule owing to massive pool of health-conscious consumers are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Growth in vegan population

Availability of natural raw materials

Increase in adoption of vegetarian softgel capsules

Restraint

High cost of vegetarian softgel capsules

Opportunity

Growth in innovations in the pharmaceutical industry

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Aenova Group

Best Formulations, Inc.

Captek Softgel International, Inc.

Catalent Inc.

DCC Plc. (EuroCaps)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Lyfe Group (Caps Canada)

Procaps Group

Robinson Pharma Inc.

Sirio Pharma Co. (Ayanda)

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

Starch

Cellulose

Pullula

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Health Supplements

Cosmetic

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Stores & Pharmacy

Online Provider

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAME

