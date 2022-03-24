AnaBios Introduces High-Quality Human Primary Liver Cells for Preclinical Drug Discovery

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AnaBios announced it will start providing high-quality human primary liver cells to pharmaceutical, biotech and academic laboratories to further improve the success of preclinical drug discovery research.

Human livers are obtained from ethically consented donors for research purposes. Hepatocyes are then isolated from the liver by the expert team at AnaBios using a proprietary method. High-quality hepatocytes are a critical reagent for successful clinical development, with hepatocyte-based assays helping to define the Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion (ADME) profiles of novel drugs. In addition, human primary hepatocytes are essential for understanding the potential hepatotoxicity of new therapies. With this new area of focus, AnaBios continues its mission to develop important new ex vivo human models for improving drug discovery.

"AnaBios is excited to provide high-quality hepatocytes to the research community," said Dr. Andre Ghetti, Chief Executive Officer at AnaBios. "We understand the importance of hepatocytes in drug discovery, and are committed to leveraging our expertise in human tissue recovery and cell isolation to produce a variety of different donor lots to fit our customers' needs."

AnaBios is pleased to announce Orlando Mendoza as Business Development Manager for the new liver cell business. Mendoza will help guide the company's strategic growth plan in this important area of preclinical drug discovery. He joins AnaBios from Promethera Biosciences DBA Novabiosis, where he helped establish and grow their business for subsequent acquisition.

"AnaBios hepatocytes are unique in lot diversity and volume, in addition to quality," said Mendoza. "I'm incredibly excited to help AnaBios become a leading provider of hepatocytes by working with our talented team of scientists to provide a customized end-user experience."

About AnaBios

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease, lung disease, CNS disorders, pain and itch. As a preclinical CRO, AnaBios has the most extensive network of hospitals and transplant centers for obtaining human tissue samples from ethically consented donors for ex vivo analysis. For more information about AnaBios, visit http://www.anabios.com.

