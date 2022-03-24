Mata Mata Turtle with Squamous Cell Carcinoma Successfully Treated with Sensus Healthcare’s SRT System by Colorado State University Veterinarian

BOCA RATON, Fla. , March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that a mata mata turtle has joined the growing list of animal species successfully treated with Sensus Healthcare’s SRT-100 system. Tiffany Martin, DVM, MS, Assistant Professor, Radiation Oncology at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital applied superficial radiation therapy (SRT) to the turtle’s squamous cell carcinoma in June 2021. The female turtle, which resides at Denver Zoo, showed no signs of the lesion three months after therapy, and continues to be cancer-free as of today.

In March 2021 Sensus announced that the first animal, a canine, had been treated at the Flint Animal Cancer Center at the Colorado State (CSU) James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Sensus has an agreement with CSU for developing protocols for SRT use and publishing clinical data. Dr. Martin has used SRT to treat a variety of tumor types including three squamous cell carcinomas, three mast cell tumors, two plasma cell tumors and two soft tissue sarcomas in 12 animals, including five dogs, five cats, a horse and the turtle.

Dr. Martin said, “We are delighted to continue deploying the Sensus Healthcare device to investigate treatment protocols for a range of animals and conditions, and note that our successes thus far merit continued research. I have previously commented on the utility of this device in small or unreachable tumors compared with traditional radiation therapies. Our early work suggests that Sensus’ SRT system may play an important role in veterinary medicine. The Sensus SRT system gives us an opportunity to treat patients in a way that we have not been able to before.”

“Our partnership with CSU has been highly gratifying while also opening a potential new market for our SRT system,” said John Heinrich, Ph.D., a member of the Sensus Healthcare board of directors and the key relationship contact with CSU. “We are thrilled that Denver Zoo entrusted Dr. Martin and the use of SRT in the care of their animal, and that the procedure was so successful. We look forward to providing additional support to CSU as we further explore the veterinary channel for SRT.”

The mata mata (also spelled mata-mata or matamata) is a freshwater turtle species with a striking appearance that is found in South America, primarily in the Amazon and Orinoco basins. Mata mata turtles are not listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List or under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species. They are, however, listed as near-threatened on the Colombia Red List. The mata mata's largest threat is collection for the international pet trade, in particular by hobbyists in Europe and the United States.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements regarding Sensus that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “approximately,” "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, its industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. Although Sensus believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Sensus operates may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the continuation and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on sales and marketing; Sensus’ ability to achieve profitability; its ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect its products, and its ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using Sensus’ products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase its products if the level of reimbursement declines; the regulatory requirements applicable to Sensus and its competitors; its ability to efficiently manage its manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from its international operations; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action , that affects Sensus’ products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of its business; concentration of its customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; and other risks described from time to time in Sensus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and Sensus undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully the "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of Sensus’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in its business.