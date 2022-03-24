ProStar Announces That One Of America’s Largest Heavy Highway Construction Companies Has Adopted ProStar’s Cloud And Mobile Precision Mapping Solution

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Kokosing Construction Company, Inc, one of America’s largest heavy highway construction companies has implemented ProStar’s cloud and mobile solution, PointMan®.



“Our focus has always been on placing the best tools and technologies available into our team members' hands in order to allow everyone on the project site to work more efficiently and safely,” stated Terry Hendershot, General Manager Underground Utilities at Kokosing Construction. “Not knowing the location of underground utilities on a construction project exposes us to major risks and liabilities that can be costly. PointMan helps us to achieve our goals in terms of improving our workflows and creating a much safer project site.”

Kokosing Construction Company is one of the largest family-owned contractors in America serving the transportation sector. Founded in 1951, Kokosing constructs everything from highways and iconic bridges to landfills. Their capabilities include asphalt and concrete paving, mass earthwork, piling, post-tensioning, steel erection, and underground utilities.



“Large construction companies like Kokosing are adopting PointMan in order to identify where all of the utilities are buried on their construction sites,” stated Page Tucker, CEO and Founder of ProStar. “Not knowing where utilities are buried with any level of accuracy is a major concern with significant risks and associated liabilities that are costing stakeholders tens of billions of dollars every year. PointMan is designed to address this issue, and companies like Kokosing are helping us lead the way on how underground infrastructure is effectively managed.”

About Kokosing Construction Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Kokosing is one of the largest family-owned construction companies in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. Known for unwavering integrity and exceptional safety and quality, Kokosing provides extensive resources for its customers. We have the people and equipment to handle the toughest projects. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools, technologies, and equipment, our team excels at all aspects of transportation construction including safety, constructability, pricing, project management, performance, and delivery. Our capabilities are enhanced by the largest and the newest equipment fleet in the region. For more information on Kokosing, please visit: www.kokosing.biz

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

Contact:

Joel Sutherland

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s recent Management’s Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on April 27, 2021, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.