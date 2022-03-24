The Addition of Justin George in the New Role of Senior Vice President and Head of Development Marks the Beginning of a New Phase for Colonnade BridgePort’s Development Business

OTTAWA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonnade BridgePort, a leading full service real estate investment and management company, is pleased to announce that Justin George has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Development. In this new role, Justin will build on his track record of leading complex, large-scale projects to sustainably accelerate growth of Colonnade BridgePort’s established development business in the Ottawa real estate market and expand its development activities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).



Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate investment and operating company with over 35 years of experience enhancing the communities in which it operates for the benefit of tenants, employees, investors, and the community as a whole. Since 2015, the company has developed a number of successful office, residential, retail and mixed-use assets, and currently has a committed pipeline of projects with a value of more than $1 billion. As Ottawa’s largest real estate services and property management company with a growing presence in the GTA, Colonnade BridgePort’s success is a result of its employees, their unparalleled understanding of the communities in which it operates, and their passion for enhancing the quality of life of its tenants through the built environment.

The addition of Justin to Colonnade BridgePort’s executive leadership team marks a new phase of growth and maturity for the company’s development business. With proven experience developing high-profile projects in Canada as well as around the world, Justin will lead the growth of the company’s development team and implementation of scalable infrastructure to better position the company to take advantage of opportunities in the dynamic Ottawa and GTA markets. His expertise in environmental, social and governance (ESG) development practices, as well as his strategic focus on the innovative use of new technology, is a perfect fit for Colonnade BridgePort and the cities it is helping to build.

“We are excited to have a leader of Justin’s caliber join our team,” says Hugh Gorman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Colonnade BridgePort. “Creating a pipeline of new product in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors in Ottawa and the GTA is a key driver for Colonnade BridgePort’s clients and our future growth. Justin’s proven track record of building a development platform combined with his deep experience sourcing and executing development projects is instrumental as we continue to grow this core element of our business.”

Justin, who has been a proud Ottawa resident since relocating from the UK in 2010, comes to Colonnade BridgePort from an Ottawa-based development company, where he led operations and development for six years. Prior to that, he held project management, consulting and senior leadership roles with international EPC and development firms, working on high-profile, transformative projects in major cities throughout Canada, the United States and UK.

“When I looked at Colonnade BridgePort’s track record, the quality of its people and plans for the future, it was my only choice,” Justin says. “The company has some of the industry’s brightest talent, best located development sites and is exceptionally well positioned for expansion in Ottawa and the GTA. I am incredibly excited to build communities that will stand the test of time and be around for our children and their children. It’s a pivotal time for the company, and everyone is motivated to build on the company’s existing legacy by bringing new and inspiring ideas to the marketplace that will enhance lives and contribute to this new era of great Canadian cities.”

About Colonnade BridgePort

