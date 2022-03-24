vEmpire DDAO Launches “The Plebeian Council” NFT Series and Native Staking

London, UK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vEmpire DDAO (https://v-empire.io/), the largest decentralized Metaverse, GameFi and NFT investment organization, has announced their second NFT series with all new NFT staking, that enables holders to earn passive income launching on March 24th.

The NFT series will have a total of over 3.7 million unique trait possibilities, but only 4,500 of these will ever be minted. Staked NFTs earn a share of 25% percent of the total game fees earned from “vEmpire: The Beginning” - vEmpire’s debut play-to-earn game - paid in $VEMP. NFT holders will further have the opportunity to compound the rewards by staking $VEMP into the DDAO - vEmpire’s Democratic Decentralized Autonomous Organization - enabling them to also receive fractional exposure to some of the Metaverse’s most promising investment opportunities.

“Enabling our community to not only stake their $VEMP, but also their NFTs is something that we believe is groundbreaking. It opens up a completely new use case for Non-fungible Token technology which will expand vEmpire’s ecosystem of investment instruments, once again contributing to lowering the barrier to entry for investment in the Metaverse,” said Dominic Ryder, Founder & CEO of vEmpire. “Investors can now own virtually-tangible assets that provide passive income possibilities, enabling them to receive $VEMP, essentially for free, that they can later compound by staking in the DDAO, while also receiving other incentivised benefits like exposure to the Metaverse’s most attractive and lucrative investment opportunities. This changes everything.”

“The Plebeian Council'' consists of 4,500 unique and generative Roman-themed NFTs that are hosted on the BNB Chain (formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain). They are the principal assembly of the common people of vEmpire’s Metaverse adaptation of ancient Rome, and they will act as their holder’s identities and provide unique benefits for their holders within vEmpire’s expanding Roman ecosystem. Each NFT will consist of eleven specific traits, which will be randomized to make generative artwork. Traits include background, skin, nose, facial hair, weapons, hands, headware, eyes, mouth, outfit and accessory, and will be minted at 0.5 BNB for xVEMP Holders (those who have staked VEMP on vEmpire’s platform), 0.75 BNB for Whitelisters, and 1 BNB for the public.

vEmpire DDAO is the largest decentralized Metaversal investment organization. They are the world’s first application that enables investors to earn interest on their Metaverse cryptocurrency holdings, paying yields in both VEMP (vEmpire’s native token) and the original token staked. Alongside this, vEmpire are also currently the largest decentralized virtual real estate owner and developer. vEmpire also operates in the GameFi and NFT sectors and incubates new Metaverse and GameFi projects, as well as hosts virtual events at their world class virtual real estate developments in some of the Metaverse’s largest platforms.

