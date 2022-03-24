Verizon boosts 5G Fixed Wireless Access strategy with Cradlepoint wideband adapter

What you need to know:



The Verizon certified Cradlepoint W1850 5G Wideband Adapter provides C-band spectrum connectivity across Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) Network

Enterprise and Business Markets customers get the speed, capacity, coverage and performance that's ideal for bandwidth-intensive and latency sensitive use cases, such as video, immersive and collaborative applications

BOISE, Idaho and NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced the certification of Cradlepoint’s W1850 5G Wideband Adapter to provide C-band spectrum connectivity across Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband (UWB) Network — a significant milestone for Verizon’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access strategy. Enterprise and business market customers can now harness the power of 5G UWB, and with this device, get the speed and flexibility they need, especially those with a distributed or hybrid workforce.

For businesses, the need for fiber-fast and cellular-simple connectivity is expanding and driving the need for 5G solutions. To meet this demand, Verizon plans to have 5G UWB available to 175 million people by year-end 2022. With Cradlepoint’s newly certified mid-band capable adapter providing access to Verizon’s expanded 5G UWB, businesses can achieve fast, agile, and secure connectivity.

“Businesses are looking for partners that can provide fit-for-purpose solutions that unlock the full potential of 5G,” says Massimo Peselli, senior vice president of Global Enterprise, Verizon Business. “The collaboration we’ve announced today with Cradlepoint unlocks the potential of cellular for businesses and delivers Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband to businesses of all sizes, enabling them to take advantage of C-Band spectrum. Our strategic relationship has allowed us to deliver enterprise class solutions that, among other things, enable IT organizations to manage the entire Wireless WAN lifecycle.”

Cradlepoint is first to market with the most comprehensive 5G for business solution portfolio, that enables enterprises to deploy and manage distributed Wireless WANs. With its extensive experience in working with carriers around the globe and the continued strategic relationship with Verizon, Cradlepoint is the trusted vendor of 5G for Business solutions that address a broad range of fixed and mobile use cases for organizations of all sizes.

“Cradlepoint 5G Wireless WAN solutions have been specifically designed to support the Verizon 5G mid-band networks and have gone through extensive testing and certification from Verizon,” says Justin Blair, Vice President Carrier Business Development at Cradlepoint. “Cradlepoint has in-depth experience supporting enterprise adoption of 5G services—whether you need low, mid or high band—we will have you covered regardless of your use case.”

Businesses looking to deploy a 5G distributed Wireless WAN need more than just glorified hotspots. They need solutions that are tried and tested, interoperate with SD WAN and other contemporary network infrastructure, and provide complete lifecycle management at scale, including cellular data plans. With over 1 million active users between them, Cradlepoint and Verizon have a long-standing and successful relationship delivering Wireless WAN solutions to some of the world’s largest enterprises. Cradlepoint’s new C-band-capable W1850 Wideband Adapter will provide Verizon customers with the speed, capacity, and coverage they need to support bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive use cases, such as video, immersive and collaborative applications.

As leaders in 5G fixed wireless access solutions for business, Cradlepoint and Verizon’s long standing partnership continues to drive innovation and highlight their commitment to providing 5G enterprise-grade network connectivity solutions across all 5G services – from low to mid and high-band.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things — anywhere — that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters managed and controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloud™. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a subsidiary of Ericsson’s Business Area Technologies and New Businesses division. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com .

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Kyle Ragonese

kyle.ragonese@verizon.com

732.236.3526

@KyleRagonese

Marissa Kelly

cradlepoint@highwirepr.com

631.559.4725