VistaGen to Participate in Fireside Chat at Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (VistaGen), a late clinical-stage, neuro-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Shawn Singh will participate in a fireside chat with Maxim Analyst Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time during the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference.



In addition to his fireside chat, Mr. Singh will provide a recorded corporate presentation, available on demand to all registered conference attendees, during which he will highlight VistaGen’s pipeline, recent achievements, and anticipated milestones. A link to the recorded presentation may be found on the ‘Events’ page within the ‘Investors’ section of the VistaGen website, beginning Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

About VistaGen

VistaGen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, neuro-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. VistaGen’s lead candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. They belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are odorless, neuroactive steroids that bind to distinct receptors on chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the limbic amygdala without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. VistaGen’s lead asset, PH94B, is a nasally administered spray currently in multiple Phase 3 trials in the U.S., with results anticipated in 2022. Should ongoing Phase 3 studies be successful, PH94B has the potential to be the first FDA-approved, fast-acting, acute treatment of anxiety for adults with social anxiety disorder. With an experienced leadership team and a steady flow of near- and long-term potential milestones, VistaGen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.VistaGen.com.

