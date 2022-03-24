Piezo Motion’s Precise Motor Technology Is Now Available in Germany

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ) company, and MEV Elektronik Service GmbH, a manufacturing representative headquartered in Germany, today announce a partnership. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of automation technology. MEV Elektronik Service GmbH serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in central and eastern Europe.

Piezo Motion’s unique motion control technology will enable MEV Elektronik Service GmbH to provide precision motor solutions and motion control at an affordable price to customers that specialize in electronic components, modules and systems, and optimum technical services. Piezo Motion’s multifaceted rotary and linear motors are built with technology that provides a stable, accurate motor designed specifically for OEMs that require ultimate speed, size and accuracy.

“The solutions from Piezo Motion expand our portfolio in the field of motion control with very high precision products at reasonable costs,” explained Guido Gandolfo, the product line manager for MEV Elektronik GmbH Service. “This enables our customers to offer better solutions without having to massively raise prices. The Piezo Motion products fit very well with the requirements of our existing customers in the fields of medical technology, laboratory automation, biotechnology and optics. Due to the good price-performance ratio, many other applications are also conceivable.”

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions.

“Our tiny, precise motors bring efficiency and precision to device manufacturers, enabling them to deliver a next generation of products to the market,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “Our partnership with MEV Elektronik will unlock a lot of opportunities for customers in Germany and central and eastern Europe.”



About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ), a Brain Scientific company, is a leader in precision motor technology with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative technology and motion products that enhance functionality in a multitude of applications. The company works with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time, and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

About MEV Elektronik Service GmbH

MEV Elektronik Service GmbH ( mev-elektronik.com ) is a distributor/ stocking rep. and manufacturers' representative for electronic components, modules and systems. Special emphasis is placed on optimum technical service and consultation by 15 engineers to support the customers in Germany as well as in central and eastern Europe, while concentrating on state-of-the-art applications in leading market segments.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

