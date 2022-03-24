OrthoPediatrics Corp. Launches PediFlex™ Advanced Interlock Clamp System

WARSAW, Ind., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced the limited launch of its new PediFlex™ Advanced Interlock Clamp System.



The Interlock Clamp offering is a significant innovation that transforms the PediFlex™ Advanced surgical system. With this new technology, this all together new system provides surgeons with all needed options when using stable, elastic intramedullary nail to treat fractures in children. The Clamps are compatible in sizes 1.5mm to 4.5mm in both stainless steel and titanium. They were designed to solve an unmet implant need to prevent problems associated with unwanted nail stability and migration. The system will be available immediately through a limited commercial launch in the U.S., with a full, global launch planned for later this year. Traditional flexible nailing has existed in pediatric orthopedic fracture care for over 40 years, this innovation has evolved the use of flexible nailing in pediatrics.

Joe Hauser, Senior Vice President & General Manager of OrthoPediatrics, added, “Unwanted flexible nail migration can be a problem for pediatric patients and surgeons. OrthoPediatrics developed the Interlock Clamps (ILC) to address this challenge and help surgeons obtain the desired fixation for kids with fractures. The ILC system was developed by a team of pediatric orthopedic surgeons who sought to solve an unmet need while creating something novel in a space that has seen very little innovation. The goals of this project were consistent with OP goals to improve the lives of children around the world.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 37 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

