Vortex Appoints Dave Fletcher as Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today the appointment of Dave Fletcher to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer. Fletcher will develop a long-term commercial and expansion strategy for Vortex products in key strategic markets and closely collaborate with Vortex Products Division President, Andrew Gonnella.



“It’s truly a pleasure to make this announcement”, stated Mike Vellano, CEO of The Vortex Companies. “Dave’s global industry knowledge, salesmanship and negotiation skills will fill a vital role in the continued commercialization of our entire portfolio.”

“I’ve enjoyed a long and successful business relationship with Vortex and believe our partnership has helped contribute to its growth,” said Fletcher. “I’m extremely excited to now be a part of the Vortex team and look forward to helping them form new strategic sales relationships and grow their product line.”

Prior to joining Vortex, Fletcher led business development efforts for Applied Felts and MaxLiner USA, global leaders in Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) liner and resins.

“Dave’s understanding of how all of our products work together will help in developing tailored commercial strategies across our entire product line to maximize growth in all market segments,” added Vellano.

About The Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.