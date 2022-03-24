Kyligence Launches Managed Services Offering for its Cloud Data Analytics Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud , today announced a new remote managed services offering. Kyligence Managed Services provide enterprise organizations automated operation and maintenance tools, consultancy from experienced product experts, 99.9 percent SLA guarantee and 24/7/365 support.



“Enterprises need a fast pace of technological innovation to respond to the agile development of digital transformation initiatives, however, big data solutions are very diverse and the learning threshold is generally high,” said Silas Ge, vice president of customer success, Kyligence. “The right IT talent can be difficult to find and very costly. Kyligence Managed Services helps enterprises lower operational labor costs while providing a higher level of service.”

Kyligence Managed Services provide:

Service status monitoring and troubleshooting – Kyligence checks product running status through automated monitoring and operation tools, identifies and solves product failures and potential problems, and ensures the stable operation and SLA of Kyligence products.

Regular health checks and optimization recommendations – Kyligence's experts inspect running products regularly, by examining the trends of the operational data, identify and solve latent risks, and give relevant optimization suggestions.

TCO monitoring and optimization advisory – Through daily monitoring and maintenance tools, Kyligence's experts record the product resource usage, give professional advice on resource usage and management and communicate with customers about optimization suggestions to reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) while ensuring the system performance.



“The value of using cloud-based analytics is speed, agility and cost savings,” said David Menninger, senior vice president and research director, Ventana Research. “However, many organizations are challenged with the endless process of monitoring, maintaining, debugging, and resolving technology issues even when they are running on cloud infrastructure. A managed services offering helps organizations reduce the infrastructure and human capital costs in their data and analytics processes while increasing the productivity of their resources.”

Tweet this: @Kyligence Launches Managed Service Offering for its Cloud Data Analytics Solutions #managedservices #cloud #bigdataanalytics https://kyligence.io/newsroom/

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-Augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data.



Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited), and Coatue Management. Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, Costa, Appzen, McDonald’s, YUM, L’OREAL, Porsche, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and China Construction Bank.



Follow Kyligence on LinkedIn and Twitter .

